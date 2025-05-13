Author Michelle Nicholson’s New Book, "The Orange Cat Finds a Home," is a Charming Story of a Stray Cat Who Makes His Way Into the Heart and Home of a Young Girl

Recent release “The Orange Cat Finds a Home” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michelle Nicholson is a heartfelt story that centers around an orange cat who finds himself alone and scared on the streets. After finding an empty barn to hide out in, the cat is discovered by a young girl, who does everything in her power to find his owner and bring him home.