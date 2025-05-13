Author Michelle Nicholson’s New Book, "The Orange Cat Finds a Home," is a Charming Story of a Stray Cat Who Makes His Way Into the Heart and Home of a Young Girl
Recent release “The Orange Cat Finds a Home” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michelle Nicholson is a heartfelt story that centers around an orange cat who finds himself alone and scared on the streets. After finding an empty barn to hide out in, the cat is discovered by a young girl, who does everything in her power to find his owner and bring him home.
Comer, GA, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Nicholson, a loving mother of three and grandmother of one, has completed her new book, “The Orange Cat Finds a Home”: a riveting story of a stray cat who, after roaming the streets all alone and finding a nice cozy barn to sleep in, wins over the heart of a young girl and manages to find a new home in the process.
Nicholson begins her tale, “A long time ago, in a small village in Georgia, there roamed a homeless orange cat. The orange cat would go around, meowing at people on the streets for food, but they would shoo him away. Cars honked their horns at him, and drivers yelled out the window, ‘Get out of the way, you stupid cat!’ This hurt the orange cat’s feelings! He had nowhere to go to escape the rain or snow.
“One day, when it was cold and rainy, the orange cat felt very sad. He said to himself, ‘Nobody likes me here. I don’t have a home or good food to eat. I don’t have a family of my own to love me, so I’m just going somewhere else where I can be alone,’ and he left the village.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michelle Nicholson’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s sister-in-law Phyllis, who suggested she write about how she took in a stray orange cat and gave him a loving home. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Nicholson’s story to life, “The Orange Cat Finds a Home” is sure to delight readers of all ages, keeping them eager to enjoy more adventures surrounding Gus and his friends.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Orange Cat Finds a Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
