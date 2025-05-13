Author Edward L. James’s New Book, "The Duras Kingdom," Centers Around a Martial Artist as He Embarks on an Epic Quest After Being Teleported to a New Realm

Recent release “The Duras Kingdom” from Newman Springs Publishing author Edward L. James is a riveting tale that follows Lucian Stiles, an expert martial artist and fencer who finds himself transported to a new world. Now in the Duras Kingdom, Lucian finds himself in the middle of a war and must make a choice as to which side he will fight for, all while trying to survive.