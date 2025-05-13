Author Edward L. James’s New Book, "The Duras Kingdom," Centers Around a Martial Artist as He Embarks on an Epic Quest After Being Teleported to a New Realm
Recent release “The Duras Kingdom” from Newman Springs Publishing author Edward L. James is a riveting tale that follows Lucian Stiles, an expert martial artist and fencer who finds himself transported to a new world. Now in the Duras Kingdom, Lucian finds himself in the middle of a war and must make a choice as to which side he will fight for, all while trying to survive.
Detriot, MI, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Edward L. James, an avid reader of adventure novels who has practiced martial arts for many years and loves writing and playing tennis, has completed his new book, “The Duras Kingdom”: a gripping novel that follows a martial artist as he embarks on an epic adventure after finding himself in a mysterious new world.
“Prepare for an adventure beyond your imagination,” writes Edward. “Martial artist and fencer Lucian Stiles longs for an exciting life and finds himself teleported from our reality to a realm that holds the Duras Kingdom. Caught in the middle of a war between a king and a powerful baron, Lucian finds excitement, love, and danger in a world of sword fighting and sorcery. Joining the Duras knights, he and his true love, Princess Raven, embark on an incredible journey full of terrifying creatures and deadly assassins.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Edward L. James’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Lucian’s journey to bring about peace to the Duras Kingdom and secure a life for himself and Princess Raven. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Duras Kingdom” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving them on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Duras Kingdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
