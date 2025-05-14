Memoirist Jo Benoit’s New Book, “Expanding the Scope: A Memoir from a Multifaceted Person,” Chronicles Her Life Journey of Activism, Learning, and Self-Advocacy

Recent release “Expanding the Scope: A Memoir from a Multifaceted Person” from memoirist Jo Benoit shares her extraordinary journey as a rebellious daughter, curious student, and influential social entrepreneur. Candid and emotionally stirring, Benoit’s story is a powerful testament to personal growth, activism, and the relentless pursuit of social justice.