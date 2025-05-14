Memoirist Jo Benoit’s New Book, “Expanding the Scope: A Memoir from a Multifaceted Person,” Chronicles Her Life Journey of Activism, Learning, and Self-Advocacy
Recent release “Expanding the Scope: A Memoir from a Multifaceted Person” from memoirist Jo Benoit shares her extraordinary journey as a rebellious daughter, curious student, and influential social entrepreneur. Candid and emotionally stirring, Benoit’s story is a powerful testament to personal growth, activism, and the relentless pursuit of social justice.
Philadelphia, PA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jo Benoit, a veteran of the Women’s Army Corps who holds a BA in psychology, business, and women’s issues, as well as a PsyD (ABD) in clinical psychology, has completed her new book, “Expanding the Scope: A Memoir from a Multifaceted Person”: a compelling memoir that provides readers with an intimate look into the author’s dynamic life as she navigates through roles as a rebellious daughter, an inquisitive learner, and a pioneering social entrepreneur.
In “Expanding the Scope,” Benoit captures the essence of a woman recognized early in life for her confidence and purpose. With a gift for humanity and an unwavering commitment to making a difference, the author’s life story is a testament to the transformative power of self-knowledge, self-advocacy, and the pursuit of social justice.
“My life story includes being a recalcitrant girl, an inquisitive student who preferred to learn, an entrepreneur in actions and conversations, a supportive wife, an unprepared but not unhappy parent, a feminist leader, an activist, and a change agent—a social entrepreneur,” writes Benoit.
“Now knowing who I am and acknowledging with confidence ‘my purpose’ in living are the most worthwhile and empowering elements of my life. Attitudes, moods, motives, and other factors have a powerful influence on our perception of life, and being cognizant of this will reap positive benefits.
“I learned to incorporate my experience, training, knowledge, determination, and perseverance, and I am thankful to share this earned wisdom with others.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jo Benoit’s engaging tale also introduces her concept of “intersectionalism,” a term she coined to address the complex interplay of sexism, racism, ageism, classism, youthism, and ableism. By sharing her lifelong activism as well as her focus on eradicating societal inequalities, “Expanding the Scope” is a powerful narrative on the ongoing fight for social justice, as well as an invitation for readers to explore their own journeys and advocate for their own truths.
Accolades/awards include: Co-spearheaded the community Youth Marching Team (1950); First Woman Enlistee Regular Army – Delaware Valley (1956); Planned, designed, and implemented the first Women Army Corp gala SAFB (1957); Received a Monetary Certificate (1965) Inventive Solution - An ingenious approach- that saved the government $500,000; Essence Woman of the Year (1974); Honorarium - Federal Government Speakers Circuit (1974) Women's Issue sponsored by various agencies of the government to address women's issues and sexism in the workforce, political arena, and social/economic environment through political and social conduits; Founder – Sayac Therapeutic Group Homes for Boys (1978); The US Community Leaders and Noteworthy Americans (1978); Million Dollar Round Table Honoree (3) successive years (1984, 1985, 1986) Business/Financial Strategist; Entrepreneur of the Year (1987) Commemorative plaque presented by Minority Chamber of Commerce, Austin, TX; Notable Women of Distinction (1988) Women's Political Caucus, Austin, TX - contribution as a Co-founder; Who is Who of American Women (2006,2008); Honorable Mention Award received from AARP (2018) PA Generational Alignment – Connecting Generations – Founder; Spearheaded the Sage Intergenerational Mentoring Program Project (SIMPP), And PA Generational Alignment—A Powerful Movement and Proclamation (2022); Spearheaded the U.S. Army Women Veteran Association of Delaware Valley (2022); Author: Social and Political Transformation (2020); We Will Make Philadelphia Smarter(2021); Memoirist: Expanding the Scope: A Memoir from a Multifaceted Person (2022)
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Expanding the Scope: A Memoir from a Multifaceted Person” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
In “Expanding the Scope,” Benoit captures the essence of a woman recognized early in life for her confidence and purpose. With a gift for humanity and an unwavering commitment to making a difference, the author’s life story is a testament to the transformative power of self-knowledge, self-advocacy, and the pursuit of social justice.
“My life story includes being a recalcitrant girl, an inquisitive student who preferred to learn, an entrepreneur in actions and conversations, a supportive wife, an unprepared but not unhappy parent, a feminist leader, an activist, and a change agent—a social entrepreneur,” writes Benoit.
“Now knowing who I am and acknowledging with confidence ‘my purpose’ in living are the most worthwhile and empowering elements of my life. Attitudes, moods, motives, and other factors have a powerful influence on our perception of life, and being cognizant of this will reap positive benefits.
“I learned to incorporate my experience, training, knowledge, determination, and perseverance, and I am thankful to share this earned wisdom with others.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jo Benoit’s engaging tale also introduces her concept of “intersectionalism,” a term she coined to address the complex interplay of sexism, racism, ageism, classism, youthism, and ableism. By sharing her lifelong activism as well as her focus on eradicating societal inequalities, “Expanding the Scope” is a powerful narrative on the ongoing fight for social justice, as well as an invitation for readers to explore their own journeys and advocate for their own truths.
Accolades/awards include: Co-spearheaded the community Youth Marching Team (1950); First Woman Enlistee Regular Army – Delaware Valley (1956); Planned, designed, and implemented the first Women Army Corp gala SAFB (1957); Received a Monetary Certificate (1965) Inventive Solution - An ingenious approach- that saved the government $500,000; Essence Woman of the Year (1974); Honorarium - Federal Government Speakers Circuit (1974) Women's Issue sponsored by various agencies of the government to address women's issues and sexism in the workforce, political arena, and social/economic environment through political and social conduits; Founder – Sayac Therapeutic Group Homes for Boys (1978); The US Community Leaders and Noteworthy Americans (1978); Million Dollar Round Table Honoree (3) successive years (1984, 1985, 1986) Business/Financial Strategist; Entrepreneur of the Year (1987) Commemorative plaque presented by Minority Chamber of Commerce, Austin, TX; Notable Women of Distinction (1988) Women's Political Caucus, Austin, TX - contribution as a Co-founder; Who is Who of American Women (2006,2008); Honorable Mention Award received from AARP (2018) PA Generational Alignment – Connecting Generations – Founder; Spearheaded the Sage Intergenerational Mentoring Program Project (SIMPP), And PA Generational Alignment—A Powerful Movement and Proclamation (2022); Spearheaded the U.S. Army Women Veteran Association of Delaware Valley (2022); Author: Social and Political Transformation (2020); We Will Make Philadelphia Smarter(2021); Memoirist: Expanding the Scope: A Memoir from a Multifaceted Person (2022)
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Expanding the Scope: A Memoir from a Multifaceted Person” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories