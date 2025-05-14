Author Pamela Scollon’s New Book, "The Alley," is a Powerful Tale Centering Around a Community Who Must Band Together to Protect Themselves from a Predator in Their Midst
Recent release “The Alley” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pamela Scollon is a poignant novel set in post-World War II Nashville that follows the four children of the Teasedale family, who are targeted by a dangerous predator. With the help of their town, the Teasedale family will do all they can to protect one another and bring this monster to justice.
Greenbrier, TN, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Scollon, who lives in a small community and enjoys golfing and gardening, as well as traveling with sisters and cousins, has completed her new book, “The Alley”: a stirring thriller that explores the lengths to which one town will go in order to protect their youngest when a dangerous man enters their midst and terrorizes their community.
“Post-World War II Nashville is a city of veterans returning from war, a growing homeless population still reeling in the aftermath of the Depression, an emerging African-American community, and women fighting to keep the jobs they filled when the war raged in Europe,” writes Scollon. “It is also the perfect backdrop for a predator hiding in plain sight.
“The Teasdale family lives in North Nashville, a community of laborers. William Teasdale operates a blacksmith shop that opens into an alley adjacent to their home on Nassau Street, and Clisty Teasdale works in a factory six days a week. Caught up in their own issues, they are unaware of the evil that has invaded their domain.
“The four Teasdale children, ranging in age from eleven to seventeen, face a villain who has perpetrated evil in the community for almost two decades knowing his social status protects him. Leon Bush targeted the Teasdale children, and they banded together for protection. He is planning his next act of evil when his plan is discovered and thwarted by the Teasdale children and Ellen Teasdale’s best friend, Mildred Bush, Leon’s daughter.
“Their fight to thwart his plan brings the community together as those impacted by Leon over two decades come together to aid the Teasdale children when Leon and Mildred mysteriously disappear. The homeless, the rich, the Black and White, the religious leaders, and the detective, who Leon has evaded for two decades, aid them without their knowledge, with one aim—to bring justice to those impacted by his evil.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Pamela Scollon’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by stories the author was told by her mother and siblings about growing up in North Nashville in the late 1940s, which she incorporated into her fictional thriller. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Alley” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Alley" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
