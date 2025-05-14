Author Pamela Scollon’s New Book, "The Alley," is a Powerful Tale Centering Around a Community Who Must Band Together to Protect Themselves from a Predator in Their Midst

Recent release “The Alley” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pamela Scollon is a poignant novel set in post-World War II Nashville that follows the four children of the Teasedale family, who are targeted by a dangerous predator. With the help of their town, the Teasedale family will do all they can to protect one another and bring this monster to justice.