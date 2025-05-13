Sahar Atif’s New Book, "Bakery and Poetry with Sahar," is a Riveting Cookbook That Shares Beloved Recipes the Author Enjoyed While Growing Up in Afghanistan
Rockport, MA, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sahar Atif has completed her most recent book, “Bakery and Poetry with Sahar”: a collection of delicious recipes that the author and her family shared during her childhood in Afghanistan, compiled into one volume to share these classic recipes with others.
“Afghanistan is a diverse country, and each region has its own version and unique baking,” writes Atif. “As my family moved from one place to another during my childhood, we came across different people from different regions of Afghanistan and got exposure to different pastries and ways of making pastries. As a little girl, I visited my grandparents house in Macroyan. My grandfather baked cookies in his electric oven with my siblings and my aunt helping. There were always trays of baked goods in the house. That is why I decided to compile all these recipes that I grew up with in one book. May these foods bring joy to all who try them, and may you all feel the warmth and hospitality of Afghanistan as captured in these recipes.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sahar Atif’s book is sure to bring the incredible tastes of the author’s childhood to life, helping readers to feel close to her Afghanistan roots while creating each of these delectable creations. From savory to sweet, and everything in between, “Bakery and Poetry with Sahar” is a perfect addition to any chef’s recipe book collection.
Readers who wish to experience this appetizing work can purchase “Bakery and Poetry with Sahar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
