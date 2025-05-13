Francis X Ryan’s New Book, "Life Lessons Learned," Documents the Author’s Walk Across America to Raise Awareness for and Help Children Facing Mental Health Challenges
Lebanon, PA, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Francis X Ryan, a Certified Public Accountant and retired Marine reserve colonel who holds an MBA from the University of Maryland and served three terms as a member of the PA House of Representatives, has completed his most recent book, “Life Lessons Learned”: a poignant and compelling novel that follows the author as he embarks on a journey across America to raise funds for the Good Shepherd Services and bring awareness to the challenges that children and young teens face who suffer from behavioral and developmental issues face.
From very humble beginnings starting with the death of his father at age three and due to his loving family, author Francis X Ryan understood the value of hard work and the challenges so many people like him faced in life. That understanding led Francis to dedicate his life to public service as a volunteer. In March 2008, he began his service to the Good Shepherd Services, a residential treatment facility for children facing challenges in their lives.
This love of the mission for children led Francis to walk 2,806 miles across America in 2014 to raise the awareness of the needs of children with emotional and behavioral issues and for developmentally disabled children.
Little did he know at the time that he started his journey that his life would be changed by what he learned. He saw firsthand the wonderful people of our nation who challenged him, encouraged him and supported him in his efforts to help children in need. It was a journey of love, a journey of prayer, and a journey of tranquility.
Published by Fulton Books, Francis X Ryan’s book is an incredible testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit as the author documents every step of his journey and the challenges he endured along the way. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Life Lessons Learned” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to rise up and do their part in order to help protect and care for one of the most vulnerable populations in the nation.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Life Lessons Learned” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
