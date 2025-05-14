Olivier Reghay’s New Book, "Dream Decoding," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Embarks on a Journey of Spiritual Growth to Escape Being Stuck in Her Life
Bronx, NY, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Olivier Reghay, who currently resides in New York, has completed his most recent book, “Dream Decoding”: a poignant tale that centers around Margie, a young professional working in New York who finds herself feeling stuck in her corporate world. But after a chance encounter, Margie will find herself on a path to deeper understanding of her spirituality and its connection to her psyche.
Born in Paris, France, author Olivier Reghay grew up in Morocco before returning to Paris to complete his music composition studies with a master’s degree. He moved to New York in 1983, then to Los Angeles, where he spent four years composing electronic music before returning to New York. He lived for three years in Tokyo, where he taught English as a second language (ESL) and deepened his practice of tai chi chuan. Upon returning to the US, Olivier continued to compose contemporary classical music and began to write literature in the form of poetry and short stories.
“Margie, a young woman living in New York, goes through a spiritual journey nurtured by uncommonly vivid dreams, some of which she relates to her psychoanalyst,” writes Reghay. “She loves music and modern art, and as she feels stuck in the corporate environment, a chance encounter with a struggling young female painter will change the course of her destiny as well as that of the artist.
“Selena, Margie’s best friend, practices tai chi at a school under the instruction of a Chinese master, and soon, Margie joins her friend, attending tai chi classes with her and realizing that the practice of the ancient art is an extension of sitting meditation. Margie is in love with her psychoanalyst until she meets a young man at the tai chi school and gets over her futureless infatuation. She eventually meets by chance a spiritual counselor and attends her satsangs with Selena, where she gets further insight into the nature of consciousness and the practices of meditation and mindfulness.
“While Margie doesn’t pursue enlightenment, she is informed in her dreams about its significance, which she also investigates in her psychoanalysis. Throughout her journey, Margie discovers that love and compassion are essential to spiritual growth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Olivier Reghay’s book is a powerful tale that explores the impact that one’s spiritual health can have on their overall life, revealed through Margie’s growth and tutelage with her spiritual counselor. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “Dream Decoding” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to look within to find meaning and purpose just as Margie does.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Dream Decoding" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
