James Defrese’s New Book, "Unity Bridge: Book One," Follows Two Special Agents Who Go Undercover to Solve Who Has Been Sabotaging a Vital Bridge Connecting Two Countries
Dayton, NV, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author James Defrese, a veteran of the US Air Force, has completed his most recent book, “Unity Bridge: Book One”: a compelling novel that follows special agents Marcus and Mikal who are assigned by their king to discover who has been sabotaging a bridge that aims to connect their kingdom of Xylandria with the newly annexed Zanderland.
Author James Defrese grew up in Canoga Park, California, and joined the United States Air Force at the age of twenty-five, where he spent a twenty-year career. He retired from the Air Force at Edwards Air Force Base, California, where he worked on base as a civilian. After retiring from his civil service job, he moved to northern Nevada, where he is now able to dedicate more time to his writing. When not writing, he spends his time working on his G scale train layout in his backyard.
“As members of the Royal Guards, Special Investigation Unit follow agents Marcus and Mikal as they go undercover to solve crimes against the country of Xylandria. This special unit was formed by King Wilfred when unsolved major crimes started rising. In ‘Unity Bridge’, someone keeps burning down the wooden pillars that are to be used to hold up the bridge crossing the Oklib River. King Wilfred promised the citizens of the newly annexed country of Zanderland that he would build the bridge to connect the two countries into one. Marcus and Mikal, with the help of some of their fellow agents, are assigned to solve this mystery of who is sabotaging the bridge and why,” writes Defrese.
“While undercover, they pose as traveling vendors. Marcus sharpens knives, farm implements, and just about anything that requires a sharp edge. Mikal sells a variety of knives as his cover. They set up their booth in the makeshift marketplace in the town of Molenzia. From their temporary headquarters, they work on who and why someone is sabotaging the bridge. They have help from other agents that are known to them and some others who are not.”
Published by Fulton Books, James Defrese’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Marcus and Mikal’s investigation to discover who could be constantly working against the attempted peace between Xylandria and Zanderland. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Unity Bridge: Book One” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for further the adventures of Marcus, Mikal, and the Royal Guard Special Investigation Unit as they solve crimes throughout the kingdom of Xylandria.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Unity Bridge: Book One” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
