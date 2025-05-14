Maddie Miller’s New Book, "Diablerie: Stray," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Woman Whose Life is Turned Upside Down When Forced to Face the Shadows of Her Past
Camby, IN, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maddie Miller, who enjoys playing video games, watching anime, and listening to music, has completed her most recent book, “Diablerie: Stray”: a compelling tale of revenge and forgiveness that centers around Lycia, a young woman who has lived a nomadic life since the murder of her mother and the abandonment of her father. But when someone from her past returns and offers her answers, Lycia will find herself on a new path that she questions with each step.
“Diablerie: a world filled with magic, monsters, and a new kind of people known as Vacunus,” writes Miller. “In this world, there are dangers around every corner, whether they’re a beast infused with magical power or a person hoping to take a life. This is the story of one of the many who live in the world, on the continent of Udeligic, named Lycia Vertante.
“At a young age, Lycia lost her home and her mother. Her father became an alcoholic soon after, leaving her to grow up in this dangerous world filled with magic alone. That was almost two decades ago, and now, she has tried to move on. Living a nomadic life, she has no home and hides who she is, or she tries to, until someone from her past showed up with answers to questions she’s had all her life. Can she put trust in someone for the first time since the loss of her mother? More than that, can she take a life? The life of the man that killed her mother and ruined her life? The only way she’ll ever know is to follow this person, and fight.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maddie Miller’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Lycia’s journey to face her past and confront those who have harmed her, all while placing her faith in the one person she’s unsure she can trust. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Diablerie: Stray” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leading to an epic climax they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Diablerie: Stray” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
