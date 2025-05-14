Terri Newman’s Newly Released "Growing Bold" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale That Encourages Faith and Bravery in the Face of Fear
“Growing Bold” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terri Newman is a beautifully illustrated children’s book that helps young readers overcome fear by leaning on God’s promises and building spiritual confidence.
New York, NY, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Growing Bold”: a delightful and empowering story that teaches children to face challenges with courage through faith. “Growing Bold” is the creation of published author, Terri Newman, a dedicated mother of two and educator who has worked with elementary school students for over twenty years.
Terri Newman shares, “Moments of fear and worry hit all of us. Even grown-ups get scared! When Little Bunny has to try new things and go on new journeys, his mom shows him how to rely on God’s Word for guidance and strength. Travel with Little Bunny as he learns Bible verses that show him to how to overcome difficulties and find his true brave self! As Little Bunny learns how to speak to himself in faith, young readers can also cling to the verses as they grow in their own spiritual journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terri Newman’s new book offers parents, teachers, and caregivers a loving tool to instill biblical truth and courage into children’s hearts in a fun and relatable way.
Consumers can purchase “Growing Bold” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Growing Bold,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
