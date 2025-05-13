Hannibal Melendez’s Newly Released "The Flying Chick Pea" is a Delightful Children’s Tale of Faith, Gratitude, and an Unexpected Miracle
“The Flying Chick Pea” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hannibal Melendez is a heartwarming story that highlights the power of faith and thankfulness, even in times of hardship, through a miraculous and unexpected event.
Ponte Vedra, FL, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Flying Chick Pea”: an uplifting children’s book inspired by real-life experiences and the power of gratitude. “The Flying Chick Pea” is the creation of published author, Hannibal Melendez, who currently resides in Florida with his wife. He was born on the island of Puerto Rico. He has two adult daughters, a son-in-law, and a grandson. He is a graduate of Nyack College in New York. His first children’s book, The Flying Chickpea, was inspired by numerous people he has known throughout his lifetime.
Melendez shares, “Mr. and Mrs. Gonsalves live on the plains of San Benito with their two children, Juanita and Pepe. Mr. Gonsalves helps farm the land of Mr. Delvento until he becomes ill and has to stay home. Mrs. Gonsalves decides to make him some chickpea soup and goes to the market. She realizes too late that there is not enough money for the chickpeas and returns home, still thankful to God for the other food she could buy. Little did she know the miracle that would occur as a very strong wind begins to blow over the plains of San Benito.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannibal Melendez’s new book is a beautifully crafted story that teaches young readers about faith, gratitude, and the unexpected ways in which blessings can appear.
Consumers can purchase “The Flying Chick Pea” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Flying Chick Pea,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
