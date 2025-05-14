Brian Atkins and Lew Guyn’s Newly Released "Divine Identity: Exploring 20 Names of God" is an Accessible Resource for Deepening One’s Understanding of God’s Character
“Divine Identity: Exploring 20 Names of God” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Brian Atkins and Lew Guyn is a spiritually enriching guide that unpacks the significance of twenty covenant names of God, offering practical insights and real-life applications.
Surprise, AZ, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Divine Identity: Exploring 20 Names of God,” a profound and approachable exploration of God’s identity through His covenant names, is the creation of published authors, Brian Atkins and Lew Guyn.
Atkins and Guyn share, “What’s in a name? Everything.
“Names hold immense power. They resonate with deep personal significance and often pay tribute to those who came before us. Names shape one's character and destiny, becoming a unique identifier and weaving the fabric of one's identity. It is no different with God’s names.
“This book, written in clear and straightforward language, is for the Christian who wants to know God on a more personal level. It brings God’s character, often lost in translation, into everyday life. Whether new to the Christian faith or a lifelong believer, we invite you to deepen your understanding of God’s character through His name and titles. We encourage you to embark on a journey of discovery, regardless of your background.
“While many more names and titles exist, we focus on collecting God’s covenant names here. Along the way, we explain in conversational English what the original Hebrew names mean, provide their backgrounds, offer meaningful insights without the complexities of learning Hebrew, and share contemporary real-life stories to illustrate how God works in our lives today, just as He did in the biblical narrative. Additionally, we include full-color maps and illustrations that relate biblical geographic locations to a contemporary context and offer visualizations of biblical themes and topics.
“Whether you’re curious about God’s names as a healer or provider or if you’ve encountered Hebrew names in songs and want to understand their meanings, this book serves as your practical reference guide. It is designed to help you quickly find and comprehend the names you have always been curious about, making this book an invaluable resource for your spiritual journey.
“This book will help you deepen your understanding and appreciation of who God is.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian Atkins and Lew Guyn’s new book is an insightful and beautifully presented study that encourages readers to connect with God on a more intimate and meaningful level.
Consumers can purchase “Divine Identity: Exploring 20 Names of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Divine Identity: Exploring 20 Names of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian Atkins and Lew Guyn’s new book is an insightful and beautifully presented study that encourages readers to connect with God on a more intimate and meaningful level.
