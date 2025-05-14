Evelyn Marie Davenport’s Newly Released "Hush-a-Bye-Ocean" is a Heartwarming and Beautifully Illustrated Bedtime Book for Little Ones

“Hush-a-Bye-Ocean” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evelyn Marie Davenport is a soothing and enchanting collection of lullabies, rhymes, and gentle illustrations designed to create a peaceful bedtime experience for babies and young children.