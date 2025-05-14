Evelyn Marie Davenport’s Newly Released "Hush-a-Bye-Ocean" is a Heartwarming and Beautifully Illustrated Bedtime Book for Little Ones
“Hush-a-Bye-Ocean” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evelyn Marie Davenport is a soothing and enchanting collection of lullabies, rhymes, and gentle illustrations designed to create a peaceful bedtime experience for babies and young children.
Ligonier, PA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hush-a-Bye-Ocean”: a tender and captivating bedtime book filled with original poems and lullabies that transport young readers on a serene underwater journey. “Hush-a-Bye-Ocean” is the creation of published author, Evelyn Marie Davenport, a dedicated wife and mother.
Davenport shares, “'Hush-a-Bye-Ocean' is a collection of original soothing poems, lullabies and comforting sweet rhymes that will send your baby off to dreamland. A delightful underwater journey filled with stunning gentle watercolors. The baby sea animals such as whales, dolphins, sea otters and sea turtles are simply adorable. It is also a wonderful way to show children they don't have to travel far to enjoy the many wonders of our beautiful ocean.
“A truly precious gift for any parent, mother and newborn. Even perfect for toddlers and young children as they grow enchanted by the lovely illustrations. A truly wonderful first baby’s bedtime book for ages 0-5.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evelyn Marie Davenport’s new book is a charming and comforting bedtime read that fosters a love for nature and the calming beauty of the ocean.
Consumers can purchase “Hush-a-Bye-Ocean” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hush-a-Bye-Ocean,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Davenport shares, “'Hush-a-Bye-Ocean' is a collection of original soothing poems, lullabies and comforting sweet rhymes that will send your baby off to dreamland. A delightful underwater journey filled with stunning gentle watercolors. The baby sea animals such as whales, dolphins, sea otters and sea turtles are simply adorable. It is also a wonderful way to show children they don't have to travel far to enjoy the many wonders of our beautiful ocean.
“A truly precious gift for any parent, mother and newborn. Even perfect for toddlers and young children as they grow enchanted by the lovely illustrations. A truly wonderful first baby’s bedtime book for ages 0-5.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evelyn Marie Davenport’s new book is a charming and comforting bedtime read that fosters a love for nature and the calming beauty of the ocean.
Consumers can purchase “Hush-a-Bye-Ocean” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hush-a-Bye-Ocean,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories