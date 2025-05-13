Aunt Kathy Lane and Uncle John Lane’s Newly Released "The Story of Christmas" is a Beautifully Crafted Retelling of Christ’s Birth for Curious Young Minds
“The Story of Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Aunt Kathy Lane and Uncle John Lane is a heartwarming and educational book designed to engage gifted children who seek deeper understanding of the birth of Jesus Christ.
Moorpark, CA, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Story of Christmas”: an engaging and insightful retelling of the Nativity, created to captivate young readers with a thirst for knowledge. “The Story of Christmas” is the creation of published authors, Aunt Kathy Lane and Uncle John Lane.
Aunt Kathy Lane and Uncle John Lane share, “This book is for young children to learn about the details of the birth of the Christ child. This book is intended for gifted children who have a thirst for learning more details or those who always ask, 'Why,' or 'Tell me more.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aunt Kathy Lane and Uncle John Lane’s new book presents a thoughtful and enriching reading experience, making the story of Jesus’s birth accessible and inspiring for inquisitive young hearts.
Consumers can purchase “The Story of Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Story of Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Aunt Kathy Lane and Uncle John Lane share, “This book is for young children to learn about the details of the birth of the Christ child. This book is intended for gifted children who have a thirst for learning more details or those who always ask, 'Why,' or 'Tell me more.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aunt Kathy Lane and Uncle John Lane’s new book presents a thoughtful and enriching reading experience, making the story of Jesus’s birth accessible and inspiring for inquisitive young hearts.
Consumers can purchase “The Story of Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Story of Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories