Author April Lee’s New Book, "Native Lands," Follows a Family Who Must Turn to Ancient Native American Ways to Survive After Modern Society Completely Collapses
Recent release “Native Lands” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author April Lee is a gripping novel that centers around James, Melissa, and Josiah, a family of three who are forced to seek shelter in the mountains following societal collapse. Amongst the resources here, they encounter Two Winds, a Lakota warrior, who may be their only chance at survival.
Canton, GA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- April Lee, who has worked as a language arts teacher for years, has completed her new book, “Native Lands”: a stirring and engaging novel set in a dystopian future that follows a family’s fight for survival as they learn the ways of the Native Americans from a Lakota warrior.
“A muscular man stands atop the roaring falls wearing a traditional Lakota war bonnet and buckskin garment. A vision back in time,” writes Lee.
“James, Melissa, and Josiah are a family of three seeking shelter in a park in the mountains. Because of a society in collapse, the president, as his final act, opens all federal parks to citizens so that they could use the resources there. Food shortages and anarchy have weakened the nation to the brink of destruction. These families are forced to return to a native way of living where only the strong survive.
“Two Winds, Lakota warrior, may be the most important leader and protector for this newly formed tribe.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, April Lee’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on a family’s powerful journey of survival, courage, and hope amidst the chaos of the world around them. Weaving together Native American culture and history into the dystopian genre, “Native Lands” serves as an important reminder of the power that heritage and community have in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Native Lands" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
