Author April Lee’s New Book, "Native Lands," Follows a Family Who Must Turn to Ancient Native American Ways to Survive After Modern Society Completely Collapses

Recent release “Native Lands” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author April Lee is a gripping novel that centers around James, Melissa, and Josiah, a family of three who are forced to seek shelter in the mountains following societal collapse. Amongst the resources here, they encounter Two Winds, a Lakota warrior, who may be their only chance at survival.