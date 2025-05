Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Jacksonville, FL, on June 28, 2025

Jacksonville, FL, May 16, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned scientist, inventor, and autism advocate, has inspired hundreds of thousands of individuals and families affected by autism.In this compelling presentation, Dr. Grandin speaks with honesty and eloquence about the challenges she has overcome, offering a window into her childhood along with practical advice for navigating similar obstacles and enhancing quality of life for those on the autism spectrum.Drawing from both personal experience and evidence-based research, she offers profound insights into the diverse ways people think, the value of different thinking styles, and how young minds can cultivate innovation and creativity.Topics Dr. Grandin will address include:- Early intervention strategies, therapies, and inclusive education- Toilet training and navigating puberty- Preparing for high school, learning to drive, and planning for college