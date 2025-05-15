Future Horizons Releases "Working While Autistic: Thrive in a Career You Love"
Dr. Marsh is an award-winning author, sought-after speaker, and founder of Adult Autism Assessment Services, which specializes in late-diagnosed autistic adults, who often struggle to find recognition and acceptance for themselves without the need to mask.
Arlington, TX, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In "Working While Autistic," Wendela Whitcomb Marsh delves into the challenges and triumphs autistic individuals face in the workplace. From acing the initial interview to navigating workplace politics, this is the handbook you need to get your career in gear. Employment can be a major challenge for autistic adults, and many are unemployed or underemployed. They may be highly skilled, motivated, and eager to work, but finding and keeping a job seems out of reach. Why is it so difficult?
"Working While Autistic" offers a blueprint for going from unemployed to happily employed. This book covers:
- How to find the right career path
- Six Characters in Search of Employment (fictional autistic folk who illustrate the strategies in each chapter)
- Goalsetting
- Honing your interview skills
- Messages from autistic mentors (actually autistic workers share their wisdom and lived experience)
- And much more
You’ll learn about different dilemmas, including time management, learning when to accept help, and all of the moving pieces that make up getting and keeping a job. It’s not easy to find and keep your ideal job, but autistic people can do hard things, and this book is here to help.
"Working while Autistic" is also a valuable resource for employers.
This book is a part of the "Adulting While Autistic" series.
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
