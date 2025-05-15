Kimberly Bess AKA Bechira’s Newly Released "Access Granted or Denied" is a Spiritually Enriching Exploration of Biblical Truth and Personal Revelation
“Access Granted or Denied: How to Properly Access the Name of Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Bess AKA Bechira is an eye-opening spiritual guide that challenges traditional interpretations and encourages believers to deepen their relationship with God through direct understanding of His Word.
Kingwood, TX, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Access Granted or Denied: How to Properly Access the Name of Jesus,” a compelling call to examine one's faith journey and spiritual authority through a biblical lens, is the creation of published author, Kimberly Bess AKA Bechira.
Kimberly Bess AKA Bechira shares, “Have you ever searched everywhere for your keys, only to find that they were literally right in front of you? Or have you read reviews about a restaurant and based your possible experience on the experiences of others?
“For years, we have had access to biblical truths and knowledge right in the Bible, at our fingertips. However, we have taken the erroneous interpretations of a few pastors as God’s Word. Have we esteemed man over God?!
“This book explores what happens when you allow God to be your teacher. His teachings change your entire life. God provides the correct perspective on salvation, His full armor, and mustard-seed faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Bess AKA Bechira’s new book offers a clarion call for believers to seek divine understanding directly from Scripture and to walk boldly in the authority of Jesus’s name.
Consumers can purchase “Access Granted or Denied: How to Properly Access the Name of Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Access Granted or Denied: How to Properly Access the Name of Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
