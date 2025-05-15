Chas Irvine’s Newly Released "Fear Of" is a Gripping Thriller That Explores the Consequences of Using Artificial Intelligence for Criminal Justice
“Fear Of” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chas Irvine is an intense and thought-provoking novel that delves into the ethical dilemmas and psychological fallout of using artificial intelligence to target and manipulate the fears of criminals in a quest for justice.
Yuma, AZ, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Fear Of,” a fast-paced and chilling exploration of how artificial intelligence is used to exploit the deepest fears of criminals, pushing them to the brink of insanity, is the creation of published author, Chas Irvine.
Irvine shares, “There’s a new sheriff in charge… Using artificial intelligence to discover the fears of criminals through profiling, a former black ops group magnifies those fears to the point of mentally breaking these bad guys. This results in a new form of law enforcement that gets justice for victims outside acceptable practices. Profiling through artificial intelligence then discovers through 'daisy chaining' others in higher-up positions who can no longer hide. Traditional law enforcement, recognizing the efficiency of these methods, looks the other way!
“Bandit and his strike force team use advanced artificial intelligence to dismantle once-feared evil cartels and organizations. Fear Of addresses these methods that magnify mind-numbing emotions. The results are severe psychosis, whereby reality is lost forever!
“There are three parts to this book:
· Methods and Results
· Fruits of Labor
· Salvation and New Life”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chas Irvine’s new book is a gripping narrative that explores the consequences of using technology to manipulate human emotions, raising questions about morality, justice, and the limits of law enforcement.
Consumers can purchase “Fear Of” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fear Of,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chas Irvine’s new book is a gripping narrative that explores the consequences of using technology to manipulate human emotions, raising questions about morality, justice, and the limits of law enforcement.
