Jesse Bauer’s Newly Released "Isaiah Price: The Sling of Fate" is a Thrilling Faith-Based Adventure Blending History, Intrigue, and Mystery
“Isaiah Price: The Sling of Fate” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jesse Bauer is an action-packed novel that follows a Christian professor and his team as they race against time to uncover the truth behind an ancient artifact and prevent global catastrophe.
Pensacola, FL, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Isaiah Price: The Sling of Fate”: an exhilarating story that intertwines faith, history, and suspense in a high-stakes mission to protect the truth and prevent a new era of darkness. “Isaiah Price: The Sling of Fate” is the creation of published author, Jesse Bauer, who currently lives in Pensacola, Florida, and enjoys reading about history (especially the Napoleonic Era, the World Wars, and the Cold War), archeology, cryptozoology, following current events and politics, and studying Bible prophecy. He also enjoys spending time with family and friends and helping with functions at his local church.
Bauer shares, “Isaiah Price is living the American dream. He is employed at a local Christian college where he teaches Bible and tries to mentor his students in the ways of God. Isaiah is also deeply in love with his wife, Allison, and hopes that his life will never change, until an ancient artifact is stolen from the British Museum and his life is changed forever. His father-in-law, Dr. Job McPherson, one of the seminary professors at the college where Isaiah teaches, then instructs him and his wife to get the truth out about what the relic truly is. An old pamphlet reveals that the artifact is thought to be David’s Sling from the Old Testament and it is believed that when it fell into the hands of the British during World War II, it caused the demise of Hitler’s Third Reich. Dr. McPherson believes that a modern-day Nazi cult has stolen the weapon and will try to use it to bring about another Nazi regime based out of Germany. Isaiah, Allison, their friends Billy and Jamelle Gardner, and two students from the college Kim-Loo Chaing and Esther Hemingway agree to set off to England and reveal that David was able to defeat Goliath because of God and not by the sling itself.
“Matters get even more complicated when Isaiah and his team discover a horrifying fact that it appears that Hamas and a rogue instructor from MI6 have obtained the sling before the Nazis have. Believing that Hamas is going to try to use the sling in a terror attack against Israel by trying to hearken back to false historical roots, Isaiah and his companions rush to Israel to warn the Israeli Defense Forces before an all-out war erupts.
“Throughout their mission, Isaiah and his associates learn the importance of following the will of God and the importance of friendship.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jesse Bauer’s new book is a riveting blend of biblical history, contemporary conflicts, and spiritual truths that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.
Consumers can purchase “Isaiah Price: The Sling of Fate” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Isaiah Price: The Sling of Fate,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
