Nancy Johnson-Smothers’s Newly Released "God’s Will by the Holy Spirit" is an Insightful and Faith-Enriching Exploration of Biblical Teachings and Prophecy
“God’s Will by the Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Johnson-Smothers is a thought-provoking guide that delves into lesser-known biblical accounts, prophetic interpretations, and scriptural insights to strengthen faith and understanding.
Houston, TX, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Will by the Holy Spirit”: a compelling study of biblical truths, prophecy, and spiritual guidance. “God’s Will by the Holy Spirit” is the creation of published author, Nancy Johnson-Smothers, a retired educator and licensed minister.
Johnson-Smothers shares, “'God’s Will by the Holy Spirit' is a book that replenishes faith in people and reveals some Bible stories that many people have not heard—the immaculate birth of Mary, mother of Jesus; the actual age of Joseph when he met Mary after the death of his first wife and six children.
“This book is a Bible aid with scripture references for the Old and New Testaments, a table that identifies the nations that will reunite with Russia, and a table comparing heaven and hell.
“It explains the events of Jesus saving 10 percent of the Old Testament saints and the rapture (meeting Jesus in the air to go to heaven). It analyzes the book of Revelation and discusses present-day lifestyles, and more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Johnson-Smothers’s new book is a profound resource for readers seeking deeper biblical knowledge and spiritual enrichment.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Will by the Holy Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Will by the Holy Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Johnson-Smothers shares, “'God’s Will by the Holy Spirit' is a book that replenishes faith in people and reveals some Bible stories that many people have not heard—the immaculate birth of Mary, mother of Jesus; the actual age of Joseph when he met Mary after the death of his first wife and six children.
“This book is a Bible aid with scripture references for the Old and New Testaments, a table that identifies the nations that will reunite with Russia, and a table comparing heaven and hell.
“It explains the events of Jesus saving 10 percent of the Old Testament saints and the rapture (meeting Jesus in the air to go to heaven). It analyzes the book of Revelation and discusses present-day lifestyles, and more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Johnson-Smothers’s new book is a profound resource for readers seeking deeper biblical knowledge and spiritual enrichment.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Will by the Holy Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Will by the Holy Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories