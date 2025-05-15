Jill Eva Deal’s Newly Released “Through the Eye of the Needle: The Rich Man’s Dilemma” is a Powerful Biblical Fiction Exploring Sacrifice and Transformation
“Through the Eye of the Needle: The Rich Man’s Dilemma” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jill Eva Deal is a moving tale of spiritual awakening, inspired by the biblical account of the rich young ruler and reimagined through the life of a young man wrestling with eternal truth, personal loss, and divine calling.
Connelly Springs, NC, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Through the Eye of the Needle: The Rich Man’s Dilemma”: a stirring work of biblical fiction that reimagines a well-known Gospel encounter through the eyes of a young man confronted by the teachings of Jesus. “Through the Eye of the Needle: The Rich Man’s Dilemma” is the creation of published author, Jill Eva Deal, who grew up in New Hampshire but moved to North Carolina about twenty-nine years ago. She met her husband while working for the US Postal Service. She and her husband are now retired and enjoy life in the country. Together, they have two children.
Deal shares, “Devastated by his father’s death, Yoseph has now inherited a large balsam grove—the source of his family’s wealth for many generations. But when this young man, who is also a ruler among the Jews, hears the words of John the Baptist, he is suddenly plagued with doubt regarding his eternal security. His internal turmoil only worsens when he finally talks with Jesus, who tells him to sell his goods and give the proceeds to the poor. Unable to accept this answer, he goes away, sad. But he continues to ponder what Jesus said to him, even after Jesus is killed. At Pentecost, he at last believes in Jesus and is baptized. He then gladly sells his balsam grove.
“Through all this, Yoseph has trouble with his betrothed, who lives in the port city of Tyre and is the daughter of the man who buys the balm oil from him. Even after she breaks trust with Yoseph, he tries to work out the problem, but eventually, the betrothal is dissolved. Yet God has chosen an unlikely woman to be his wife—a poor widow with a young son. Together, Yoseph and his wife and son start a new life following Jesus, their risen Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jill Eva Deal’s new book invites readers into a deeply emotional and faith-centered journey set in the time of Christ, offering a fresh and humanizing look at a biblical account that still resonates today.
Consumers can purchase “Through the Eye of the Needle: The Rich Man’s Dilemma” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Through the Eye of the Needle: The Rich Man’s Dilemma,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
