Myra McCants’s Newly Released "Mr. Kenneth’s Overalls" is a Charming and Educational Tale
“Mr. Kenneth’s Overalls” from Christian Faith Publishing author Myra McCants is a delightful and instructive story that introduces young readers to valuable life tools and lessons.
Sneads Ferry, NC, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mr. Kenneth’s Overalls”: a fun and informative juvenile fiction. “Mr. Kenneth’s Overalls” is the creation of the published author, Myra McCants. McCant’s is a proud mother, Educator, artist, and now published author; who believes children are our greatest gifts; and we must always cherish them. She believes we can only do this if we meet their every need. Well, let me introduce you to Mr. Kenneth so he can tell you about the tools he has on his wonderful overalls which helps you to stand. Once you learn about all of his tools, you will want to use them every day.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Myra McCants’s new book is a heartwarming and educational narrative that encourages children to embrace practical problem-solving skills and the virtues of everyday tools.
Consumers can purchase “Mr. Kenneth’s Overalls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mr. Kenneth’s Overalls,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
