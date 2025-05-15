Author B.J. Jahanian’s New Book "Real Talk" is a Collection of the Author's Reflections Pertaining to a Variety of Social and Political Issues That Have Shaped the World
Recent release “Real Talk” from Page Publishing author B.J. Jahanian is a thought-provoking series of the author’s writings that touch on a variety of social and political topics that are rarely discussed yet incredibly impactful. While the author’s writings are opinionated, they are backed up by statistics and quotes and are meant to educate the public and help bring social issues to light.
Houston, TX, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- B.J. Jahanian has completed his new book, “Real Talk”: a riveting assortment of articles and reflections of a variety of topics that have come to influence the world and society at large, bringing these issues to the forefront to help educate and enlighten readers from all walks of life.
“This anthology is a written collection of social and political events intended to reach the common folk about the underlying issues and events that have shaped our world,” writes Jahanian. “Easily digestible, direct, and at times comedic, each article peels back the layers of the world and exposes the underbelly of modern times.”
Published by Page Publishing, B.J. Jahanian’s engaging series was written by the author while he was incarcerated for eighteen years, with some of the subjects just now coming to light and reaching relevance. With each entry, Jahanian aims to connect with readers of all backgrounds, helping them to learn and stay vigilant about the world around them, as well as its influence on their daily lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Real Talk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
