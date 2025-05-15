Author B.J. Jahanian’s New Book "Real Talk" is a Collection of the Author's Reflections Pertaining to a Variety of Social and Political Issues That Have Shaped the World

Recent release “Real Talk” from Page Publishing author B.J. Jahanian is a thought-provoking series of the author’s writings that touch on a variety of social and political topics that are rarely discussed yet incredibly impactful. While the author’s writings are opinionated, they are backed up by statistics and quotes and are meant to educate the public and help bring social issues to light.