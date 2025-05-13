The Impact Church of The Midlands Family and Friends Block Party on May 18
Winnsboro, SC, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Impact Church of The Midlands is excited to announce its Family and Friends Day Block Party, taking place on May 18, 2025. The event will be held at the church location, 158 South Congress Street in Winnsboro, South Carolina, from 10 am to 5 pm.
Liberty Street will be transformed into a vibrant activity zone featuring various attractions. Attendees can look forward to bounce houses, a game truck, arts and crafts stations, a fire truck for exploration, giant games, face painting, and even line dancing. This event promises a day filled with fun, laughter, and opportunities for community engagement.
In addition to activities, guests will be treated to a delicious food. This event aims to foster fellowship through great food and conversations while creating new memories within the community.
The Impact Church of The Midlands is a nondenominational church committed to making disciples and impacting communities.
LaShonda Johnson
803-801-1007
https://www.facebook.com/theichurchmid/
