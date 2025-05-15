Author Yvonne Biggs’s New Book, "Patty and Oliver Penguin's Big Adventure," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Penguins on Their First Adventure to Some New Place

Recent release “Patty and Oliver Penguin's Big Adventure” from Covenant Books author Yvonne Biggs is a heartfelt story that follows two penguins who board a large ship in order to explore some new world. Despite their excitement, Patty and Oliver soon learn there’s no place like home, and work to find their way back to Antarctica.