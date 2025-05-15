Author Yvonne Biggs’s New Book, "Patty and Oliver Penguin's Big Adventure," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Penguins on Their First Adventure to Some New Place
Recent release “Patty and Oliver Penguin's Big Adventure” from Covenant Books author Yvonne Biggs is a heartfelt story that follows two penguins who board a large ship in order to explore some new world. Despite their excitement, Patty and Oliver soon learn there’s no place like home, and work to find their way back to Antarctica.
Fayetteville, TN, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yvonne Biggs, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has worked with children from preschool, elementary school, and vacation Bible school for many years, has completed her new book, “Patty and Oliver Penguin's Big Adventure”: a captivating story of two penguins who discover an important lesson while on a trip far from home.
In “Patty and Oliver Penguin's Big Adventure,” readers are introduced to Patty and Oliver, two penguins who spend their days playing together in Antarctica. One day, when a large ship carrying humans stops by their home, Patty and Oliver hop aboard in order to see the world. But as they travel and discover new sights, they soon learn that there is no place like home, and work to find their way back to the comforts of Antarctica.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Yvonne Biggs’s new book is a riveting tale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers while following Patty and Oliver’s first adventure. With colorful artwork to help bring Biggs’s story to life, “Patty and Oliver Penguin's Big Adventure” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Patty and Oliver Penguin's Big Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
