Author Aba Seddad’s New Book, "Daddy Can I Be...?" Tells the Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who, with the Help of Her Father, Wonders What She Can be When She Grows Up
Recent release “Daddy Can I Be...?” from Covenant Books author Aba Seddad is a heartfelt story that centers around a young girl named Cece who, while enjoying a beautiful day with her father, tries to decide who she will be when she grows up. After thinking about all her options, Cece decides she will grow up to be exactly who God made her to be.
New York, NY, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aba Seddad has completed his new book, “Daddy Can I Be...?”: a riveting tale of a young girl who talks with her father about what she can be when she grows up, leading her to make an important discovery about God’s plans for his children.
Seddad shares, “‘Daddy Can I Be…?’ is a small conversational story of a father with his innocent daughter, depicted in a creative and witty style of driving home the point of importance of the uniqueness of God’s creation and the purpose God has in creating every individual. In creation, every plant and creature has been blended in beauty with a divine purpose. Deviation of his plan would mean self-deception.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Aba Seddad’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this lighthearted tale of curiosity and discovery about God’s purpose for his children. With a beautiful message and colorful artwork to help bring Seddad’s story to life, “Daddy Can I Be…?” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Daddy Can I Be...?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
