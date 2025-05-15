Author Aba Seddad’s New Book, "Daddy Can I Be...?" Tells the Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who, with the Help of Her Father, Wonders What She Can be When She Grows Up

Recent release “Daddy Can I Be...?” from Covenant Books author Aba Seddad is a heartfelt story that centers around a young girl named Cece who, while enjoying a beautiful day with her father, tries to decide who she will be when she grows up. After thinking about all her options, Cece decides she will grow up to be exactly who God made her to be.