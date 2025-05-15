Haysee Collins’s New Book, "Gert's MILITARY Surplus," is a Riveting Tale That Follows the Thrilling Adventures of the Owner of a Military Surplus Supply Store
New York, NY, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Haysee Collins, an electrical engineer who collects old motorcycles, has completed his most recent book, “Gert's MILITARY Surplus”: a captivating novel that centers around the owner of a military surplus store and the exciting adventures she encounters, told through the lens of an unwilling narrator who is somehow constantly getting involved.
“Gert is an overgrown scatterbrained tomboy with ADHD,” writes Collins. “She runs a misnamed military surplus place. She is joined by Art, a government spook; Rodger and Mack, a pair of greasy mechanics; and a mysterious girl with burned hands named Beans. Along the way, there are high-speed chases, dished-out revenge, a low- and high-flying MiG jet fighter, a tommy gun, a rocket-propelled grenade, and a curious chicken. All this witnessed by a narrator who rather not have gotten involved in the first place.”
Published by Fulton Books, Haysee Collins’s book is a joyful romp that will captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression on those willing to follow along on Gert’s endless adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Gert's MILITARY Surplus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
