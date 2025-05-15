Lisa Ariola’s New Book, "My Computer Can't Dig," is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who Learns the Joys of Playing Outside and Disconnecting from His Computer
Wickenburg, AZ, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lisa Ariola, who resides in Arizona with her husband and chihuahua, where she enjoys hiking, watching birds, and spending time with family, has completed her most recent book, “My Computer Can't Dig”: a delightful story of a young boy who discovers just how fun being off one’s computer and playing outside can be.
“This is a fun story about a boy who wants to play games on his computer, but his mom wants him to spend some time outside,” writes Ariola. “These days, the youth spend a great deal of time with electronics or on screen time. This story is designed to pique interest in other fun options that are engaging with others or with nature.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lisa Ariola’s book is a heartfelt tale that will help inspire young readers to get outside and enjoy their time away from screens while discovering just how incredible playing in nature can be. With colorful artwork to help bring Ariola’s story to life, “My Computer Can’t Dig” is a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Computer Can't Dig” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories