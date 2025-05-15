Ward Degler’s New Book, "The Golden Osprey," is a Riveting Tale of One Man’s Journey to Redefine His Life After His Return Home from the Vietnam War
Zionsville, IN, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ward Degler, who earned a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and worked for a daily newspaper and the Associated Press before joining the private sector, has completed his book, “The Golden Osprey”: a gripping saga that follows a veteran of the Vietnam War who finds himself running a defunct rum distillery, only to find his new enterprise threatened by pirates.
Author Ward Degler, a veteran of both the US Army and the US Navy, wrote a weekly column for sixteen years for the ZionsvilleTimes Sentinel, from which the book “The Dark Ages of My Youth” was drawn. He continued to write weekly for the Zionsville Current. Degler resided in Zionsville with his wife, Jeanne, until his recent passing.
“Charley Morgan lost his faith in mankind and in God during the Vietnam War,” writes Degler. “Failing to put his life back together after his return to civilian life, he outfits his sailboat and launches an odyssey to oblivion by sailing aimlessly from one island to the next. At the lowest point in his life, Charley sails into an island where he meets a young woman who has inherited a defunct rum distillery. She begs Charley for help in getting it operational again. He reluctantly agrees and suddenly finds himself in a life-and-death struggle with pirates. Only after losing everything does he slowly find his life taking on new meaning and ultimate salvation.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ward Degler’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Charley’s journey to find his place in the world and a new meaning for his life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Golden Osprey” is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, promising to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Golden Osprey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Ward Degler, a veteran of both the US Army and the US Navy, wrote a weekly column for sixteen years for the ZionsvilleTimes Sentinel, from which the book “The Dark Ages of My Youth” was drawn. He continued to write weekly for the Zionsville Current. Degler resided in Zionsville with his wife, Jeanne, until his recent passing.
“Charley Morgan lost his faith in mankind and in God during the Vietnam War,” writes Degler. “Failing to put his life back together after his return to civilian life, he outfits his sailboat and launches an odyssey to oblivion by sailing aimlessly from one island to the next. At the lowest point in his life, Charley sails into an island where he meets a young woman who has inherited a defunct rum distillery. She begs Charley for help in getting it operational again. He reluctantly agrees and suddenly finds himself in a life-and-death struggle with pirates. Only after losing everything does he slowly find his life taking on new meaning and ultimate salvation.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ward Degler’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Charley’s journey to find his place in the world and a new meaning for his life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Golden Osprey” is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, promising to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Golden Osprey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories