Kasey Matthews Johnson’s New Book, “I am Sarah Femme: The Sequel,” Invites Readers to Discover the Author’s Journey Through Life and the Vital Lessons She Has Learned
Stevensville, MT, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kasey Matthews Johnson, a loving wife and mother as well as a retired police lieutenant from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, has completed her most recent book, “I am Sarah Femme: The Sequel”: a poignant follow-up to the author’s previous book that offers insight into the author’s life, as well as important messages imparted to her by her guardian angel, Sarah. This book also describes spiritual, mental, and physical attacks made on the author by “Boof,” formerly known as Satan.
“I never intended to write a book like the first one I wrote in February, or this one, and I surely never thought the chain of events that I have experienced in the last four months could happen to anyone on this earth, but again, this is just me living the dream,” writes the author. “Sometimes a good dream, sometimes a bad dream, but still ‘the dream.’ The first book was the book that Sarah told me I needed to write. But after I wrote the first book, she said there absolutely needed to be a second book, ‘now that we have their attention.’
“I thought I was done, you see. I thought I’d completed what felt like the most impossible mission ever. ‘I’ve done what you asked,’ I said. ‘I wrote the book.’ ‘Maybe it gave people hope, maybe it didn’t. I’m all finished now...right?’
“She told me, ‘No, the world must understand what happened to you, and the people must understand more about Boof and his capabilities.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Kasey Matthews Johnson’s book will captivate readers as the author reveals a very substantial and important message that is meant for each and every person on the planet.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “I am Sarah Femme: The Sequel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
