New AI Tools from CodeHS Help Teachers Create Engaging Assignments and Provide Faster Grades and Feedback
Chicago, IL, May 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CodeHS, a leading provider of computer science curriculum and tools for K–12 education, is proud to announce the launch of two new AI-powered tools: AI Creator and AI Grading. These tools are built directly into the CodeHS Platform and are designed to save teachers time, support learners, and enhance instructional quality.
From writing engaging assignments to grading intricate code, educators are often challenged by the day-to-day demands of managing a computer science classroom, leaving less time for instruction and student support. That’s where CodeHS AI tools come in:
AI Creator allows teachers to instantly generate custom computer science assignments and resources with just a simple prompt. Whether creating notes, quizzes, or coding exercises, educators can produce content tailored to their students' interests—making coding more relevant and engaging.
Assignments created with AI Creator can be aligned to state and national computer science standards, ensuring rigor and consistency across classrooms. Teachers can also translate assignments into different languages, making materials more accessible for English Language Learners. With full control to review, edit, and assign AI-generated content, teachers can easily differentiate instruction and build lessons that resonate with all learners—all within the CodeHS platform.
“Our team has been working hard to build AI Creator to seamlessly fit into teachers' workflows, save them time, and increase engagement with their students. We're really excited about what we've built, and I'm looking forward to seeing what teachers do with it!” - Zach Galant, CodeHS CTO & Co-Founder
With AI Grading, students benefit from quicker, more consistent feedback on their code, helping them learn through timely iteration and clear explanations. This accelerates learning and builds confidence—especially for beginners who need frequent, formative feedback to grow as programmers.
For teachers, AI Grading significantly reduces the time spent reviewing code by providing grading suggestions based on rubrics. These suggestions help educators maintain grading consistency while allowing them to focus their time where it matters most: supporting students individually, refining instruction, and building a stronger classroom culture. Teachers remain in full control and are able to review, adjust, and approve all feedback.
“It’s (CodeHS AI Grading) been a big time-saver. It helps me quickly see who’s on track and who might need a little extra support, without spending hours grading everything manually. It’s freed me up to focus more on giving feedback where it really matters and to spend more time working directly with students." - CS Teacher at Sharyland High School in Texas
These tools are helping educators:
- Differentiate learning effortlessly
- Provide faster, richer feedback
- Make real-world computer science connections
- Spend more time teaching and connecting with students
“I have been so thankful for this tool (CodeHS AI Grading)! It truly has transformed my classroom!” - Teacher at PACT Charter School in Minnesota
You can learn more about AI Creator at codehs.com/ai_creator and AI Grading at codehs.com/ai_grading.
Both, AI Creator and AI Grading are currently in beta and available to all CodeHS teachers through June 30, 2025. Starting in July, AI Grading will become part of CodeHS Pro and AI Creator will become an add-on tool.
About CodeHS
CodeHS is a comprehensive computer science teaching platform providing schools standard-aligned K-12 curriculum, teacher tools and resources, and professional development. Visit codehs.com to learn more.
From writing engaging assignments to grading intricate code, educators are often challenged by the day-to-day demands of managing a computer science classroom, leaving less time for instruction and student support. That’s where CodeHS AI tools come in:
AI Creator allows teachers to instantly generate custom computer science assignments and resources with just a simple prompt. Whether creating notes, quizzes, or coding exercises, educators can produce content tailored to their students' interests—making coding more relevant and engaging.
Assignments created with AI Creator can be aligned to state and national computer science standards, ensuring rigor and consistency across classrooms. Teachers can also translate assignments into different languages, making materials more accessible for English Language Learners. With full control to review, edit, and assign AI-generated content, teachers can easily differentiate instruction and build lessons that resonate with all learners—all within the CodeHS platform.
“Our team has been working hard to build AI Creator to seamlessly fit into teachers' workflows, save them time, and increase engagement with their students. We're really excited about what we've built, and I'm looking forward to seeing what teachers do with it!” - Zach Galant, CodeHS CTO & Co-Founder
With AI Grading, students benefit from quicker, more consistent feedback on their code, helping them learn through timely iteration and clear explanations. This accelerates learning and builds confidence—especially for beginners who need frequent, formative feedback to grow as programmers.
For teachers, AI Grading significantly reduces the time spent reviewing code by providing grading suggestions based on rubrics. These suggestions help educators maintain grading consistency while allowing them to focus their time where it matters most: supporting students individually, refining instruction, and building a stronger classroom culture. Teachers remain in full control and are able to review, adjust, and approve all feedback.
“It’s (CodeHS AI Grading) been a big time-saver. It helps me quickly see who’s on track and who might need a little extra support, without spending hours grading everything manually. It’s freed me up to focus more on giving feedback where it really matters and to spend more time working directly with students." - CS Teacher at Sharyland High School in Texas
These tools are helping educators:
- Differentiate learning effortlessly
- Provide faster, richer feedback
- Make real-world computer science connections
- Spend more time teaching and connecting with students
“I have been so thankful for this tool (CodeHS AI Grading)! It truly has transformed my classroom!” - Teacher at PACT Charter School in Minnesota
You can learn more about AI Creator at codehs.com/ai_creator and AI Grading at codehs.com/ai_grading.
Both, AI Creator and AI Grading are currently in beta and available to all CodeHS teachers through June 30, 2025. Starting in July, AI Grading will become part of CodeHS Pro and AI Creator will become an add-on tool.
About CodeHS
CodeHS is a comprehensive computer science teaching platform providing schools standard-aligned K-12 curriculum, teacher tools and resources, and professional development. Visit codehs.com to learn more.
Contact
CodeHSContact
Claire Sindlinger
717-476-3390
codehs.com
Claire Sindlinger
717-476-3390
codehs.com
Categories