"Star Wars," "Back to the Future," Local Sessions Highlight Exclusive FAN EXPO Philadelphia Panels
Shatner, Daniels, Lloyd, Hoechlin, Tulloch, Cena, Gibson Headline Celebrity, Industry, Cosplay, Fandom, Gaming, Anime, Screenings and Many Other Topics for 100+ Panels Over Three Days at Pennsylvania Convention Center, May 16-18.
Philadelphia, PA, May 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Exclusive programming is a highlight for many FAN EXPO Philadelphia attendees, with a wide variety of panels on the slate from start to finish. Next week, fans can enjoy sessions with superstars like William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”), Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Lethal Weapon), John Cena (WWE Superstar, The Fast and the Furious), John Carpenter (legendary director, Halloween, The Thing), Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy, Cocoon), Helen Hunt (What Women Want, Twister), Bitsie Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin (“Superman & Lois) and many other celebrities. But there is much more, with industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, as the event has unveiled its lineup of more than 100 programming panels, screenings and meetups, Friday through Sunday, May 16-18, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.
FAN EXPO Philadelphia programming operates multiple rooms throughout all three days during show hours and into the evenings. In addition to the celebrity Q&As, there are dozens of panels featuring superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror, podcasts, screenings and other pop culture themed sessions, many conducted by Philadelphia-based figures and organizations.
Programming extends beyond the panel rooms, with a Book Nook for the more literature-minded fans, as well as the Kids’ Zone and Community Zone highlighting the best in local organizations, charities, and interactive content.
Fans can review the entire event schedule at fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/schedule/. Panels are free with event admission unless noted below. Just a few of the highlights include:
Friday:
• 5:30 p.m., Adventures with John Rhys-Davies, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 5:45 p.m., Doctor Who Cosplay Meetup, Cosplay Photo Park
• 6 p.m., Meet Author Brittney Morris, Book Nook (Room 120C)
• 6:45 p.m., The Doctor is In with Jodie Whittaker, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 8 p.m., Heather Graham: Stories from the Screen, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 8:15 p.m., Meet the Goodest Peggy the Dog, from the Deadpool movie, Theater #3 (Room 121AB)
Saturday:
• 11:15 a.m., Execute! A Conversation with William Shatner, Main Theater
• 11:30 a.m., Helen Hunt: A Journey through Film and TV, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 12:30 p.m., Inside the Action with Dolph Lundgren, Main Theater
• 1 p.m., Grimm Tales with David Giuntoli and Bitsie Tulloch, Theater #3 (Room 121AB)
• 3 p.m., The Many Faces of Andy Serkis, Main Theater
• 3:15 p.m., Voyages of Discovery with the Captains of Star Trek with Kate Mulgrew and Sonequa Martin-Green, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 4:30 p.m., Reporting for Duty with Steve Guttenberg, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 6 p.m., Mel Gibson Spotlight, Main Theater
Sunday:
• 11 a.m., I am C-3PO: Meet Anthony Daniels, Main Theater
• 11 p.m., Guy Gilchrist, Jim Henson’s Cartoonist, Theater #4 (Room 125)
• 12 p.m., Big Deal: Meet John Boyega, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 1:30 p.m., John Carpenter: The Master of Horror, Main Theater
• 1:30 p.m., An Audience with Priscilla Presley, Theater #3 (Room 121AB)
• 2:45 p.m., Back to the Future: A Time Travelers Reunion with Christopher Lloyd, Claudia Wells and James Tolkan, Main Theater
• 3:45 p.m., Master of Villains: Giancarlo Esposito Unveiled, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 4 p.m., Born Again with Charlie Cox, Main Theater
• 4 p.m., Heroes & Vigilantes! The Voices of My Hero Academia Q&A with David Matranga, Monica Rial and Jack Broadbent, Theater #3 (Room 121AB)
FAN EXPO Philadelphia features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.
FAN EXPO Philadelphia programming operates multiple rooms throughout all three days during show hours and into the evenings. In addition to the celebrity Q&As, there are dozens of panels featuring superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror, podcasts, screenings and other pop culture themed sessions, many conducted by Philadelphia-based figures and organizations.
Programming extends beyond the panel rooms, with a Book Nook for the more literature-minded fans, as well as the Kids’ Zone and Community Zone highlighting the best in local organizations, charities, and interactive content.
Fans can review the entire event schedule at fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/schedule/. Panels are free with event admission unless noted below. Just a few of the highlights include:
Friday:
• 5:30 p.m., Adventures with John Rhys-Davies, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 5:45 p.m., Doctor Who Cosplay Meetup, Cosplay Photo Park
• 6 p.m., Meet Author Brittney Morris, Book Nook (Room 120C)
• 6:45 p.m., The Doctor is In with Jodie Whittaker, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 8 p.m., Heather Graham: Stories from the Screen, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 8:15 p.m., Meet the Goodest Peggy the Dog, from the Deadpool movie, Theater #3 (Room 121AB)
Saturday:
• 11:15 a.m., Execute! A Conversation with William Shatner, Main Theater
• 11:30 a.m., Helen Hunt: A Journey through Film and TV, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 12:30 p.m., Inside the Action with Dolph Lundgren, Main Theater
• 1 p.m., Grimm Tales with David Giuntoli and Bitsie Tulloch, Theater #3 (Room 121AB)
• 3 p.m., The Many Faces of Andy Serkis, Main Theater
• 3:15 p.m., Voyages of Discovery with the Captains of Star Trek with Kate Mulgrew and Sonequa Martin-Green, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 4:30 p.m., Reporting for Duty with Steve Guttenberg, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 6 p.m., Mel Gibson Spotlight, Main Theater
Sunday:
• 11 a.m., I am C-3PO: Meet Anthony Daniels, Main Theater
• 11 p.m., Guy Gilchrist, Jim Henson’s Cartoonist, Theater #4 (Room 125)
• 12 p.m., Big Deal: Meet John Boyega, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 1:30 p.m., John Carpenter: The Master of Horror, Main Theater
• 1:30 p.m., An Audience with Priscilla Presley, Theater #3 (Room 121AB)
• 2:45 p.m., Back to the Future: A Time Travelers Reunion with Christopher Lloyd, Claudia Wells and James Tolkan, Main Theater
• 3:45 p.m., Master of Villains: Giancarlo Esposito Unveiled, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)
• 4 p.m., Born Again with Charlie Cox, Main Theater
• 4 p.m., Heroes & Vigilantes! The Voices of My Hero Academia Q&A with David Matranga, Monica Rial and Jack Broadbent, Theater #3 (Room 121AB)
FAN EXPO Philadelphia features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.
Contact
FAN EXPO HQContact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
Categories