Clickmasters Launches Free SEO Audit Campaign for Pakistani Startups
Pakistan-based digital agency helps new businesses grow online by offering free SEO audits with no strings attached.
Islamabad, Pakistan, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Clickmasters, a leading digital marketing agency in Pakistan, has announced the launch of a Free SEO Audit Campaign exclusively for startups and small businesses across Pakistan. The initiative aims to empower local entrepreneurs by helping them understand and improve their online presence — completely free of cost.
“Pakistan is full of talented entrepreneurs and innovative startups, but many struggle to get noticed online,” said Amjad Khan, CEO of Clickmasters. “With this campaign, we’re offering real, actionable SEO audits to support their digital growth journey.”
The free SEO audit includes:
On-page SEO analysis (meta tags, content, structure)
Technical SEO review (site speed, indexing, mobile optimization)
Basic backlink overview
Keyword opportunity suggestions
Customized recommendations
Clickmasters emphasizes manual, expert-led audits instead of generic automated reports, ensuring that each startup receives tailored insights based on its business goals and target audience.
The campaign is part of Clickmasters’ broader mission to strengthen the local digital ecosystem and make professional SEO guidance more accessible to emerging businesses in Pakistan.
Contact
Clickmasters Digital Marketing AgencyContact
Amjad Khan
+923325394285
clickmasters.pk/
