New Book by Physician and Wellness Coach Dr. Shari Andrews Now Available for Pre-Sale
"Find Your Pulse: Thriving in Career, Motherhood, and Self-Discovery" Launches May 16, 2025
Brooklyn, NY, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Shari Andrews, a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician, certified wellness coach, and entrepreneur, is proud to announce the upcoming release of her debut book, Find Your Pulse: Thriving in Career, Motherhood, and Self-Discovery, now available for pre-sale. The book officially launches on May 16, 2025.
In Find Your Pulse, Dr. Andrews offers more than just inspiration — she delivers a blueprint for balance in a world where women are constantly expected to do it all. Blending real-life stories with science-backed wellness strategies, the book empowers high-achieving women to reclaim their health, confidence, and sense of self.
“Your pulse is more than a heartbeat — it’s the rhythm of your life. This book is for every woman who’s ever felt like she had to choose between success and self-care,” says Dr. Andrews.
As a single mother, physician, and founder of Peak Pulse and Statement Piece NY, Dr. Andrews knows firsthand the challenges of balancing career, motherhood, and personal wellness. Find Your Pulse serves as both a love letter and a life manual for women who are ready to thrive, not just survive.
Key Themes of the Book:
- Reclaiming identity amidst career and family demands
- Combating burnout and guilt with self-care strategies
- Using wellness as a tool for empowerment, not perfection
- Creating sustainable routines that align with your personal rhythm
The book is ideal for working mothers, wellness seekers, and purpose-driven professionals who are ready to redefine what thriving looks like on their own terms.
Pre-Sale Details:
Find Your Pulse is now available for pre-order via Amazon. Readers outside of the Brooklyn, NY area who pre-order will receive access to a bonus live Zoom Q&A session with Dr. Shari following the book’s release by subscribing to her newsletter at shariandrews[dot]com.
About the Author:
Dr. Shari Andrews is an Emergency Medicine physician, certified personal trainer, and nutritionist. As the founder of Peak Pulse LLC, she is on a mission to help women build strength from the inside out through integrative wellness solutions. Known for her down-to-earth approach, Dr. Andrews is a coach and advocate for women's health and personal transformation.
Pre-Sale Details:
About the Author:
