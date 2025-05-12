Rising Star Sofistolethemoon Debuts Powerful First Album, "What the Walls Have Heard"
Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Sofistolethemoon makes a striking entrance into the music scene with her debut album, a collection of emotionally resonant tracks that blend introspective, poetic lyrics with fresh and inventive musical arrangements. Her unique sound captures both vulnerability and boldness, marking her as a promising new voice in contemporary music.
Los Angeles, CA, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sofia Guerra, known as Sofistolethemoon, a vibrant talent from Los Angeles, embodies the rich musical heritage of her Cuban roots in every note she creates. Profoundly influenced by her family’s musical traditions, her journey through music is a beautiful tapestry woven with passion, culture, and the rhythms of her heritage. Each melody she composes tells a story that connects her past to the present, inviting listeners to join her on a captivating musical adventure.
This recording showcases eight enchanting tracks, each one expertly composed and produced by a remarkably talented emerging artist. The album, titled "What The Walls Have Heard," acts as a heartfelt diary, capturing a rich tapestry of emotions, personal experiences, and vivid dreams. With each song, she reflects on her journey and shares her insights, ultimately delivering an uplifting message aimed at inspiring and empowering younger generations. Through her music, listeners are invited to connect with her narratives, fostering a sense of hope and resilience.
Sofistolethemoon Management Office:
info@rycy.com
Masiel Medina
818-281-5320
www.rycy.com
Dr. Yalil Guerra (www.yalilguerra.com)
