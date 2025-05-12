A Brand New Novel by Multicultural Author Who Crafts Contemporary Romance Tales with a Powerful Social Message
Stories of Struggle, Empathy, and Resilience Transmitted Across Borders
London, United Kingdom, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Julieta Moss is able to produce emotionally complex novels that examine migration, identity, and love set against the backdrop of social injustice and cultural variety by drawing from her experiences that she has had all over the world.
Her own life is so nuanced, rich, and unapologetically cosmopolitan, that it almost reads like a novel. Every narrative that she pens incorporates a rich tapestry of different identities, as she was born in Argentina, lived in Spain, and now calls the United Kingdom her home.
Her work is laced with the sensitivity and nuance that can only come from living as a real citizen of the world. Her ancestors originate from six different countries and religions, and her work reflect this diversity.
Launched at the end of April 2025, "To Be Honest" her latest novel in the captivating Illyrian Boy Series , questions prejudices, investigates identity, and encourages readers to accept the delightfully complex world in which we live. Set between UK and Croatia, the captivating characters.
"To Be Honest" is now available to buy from select online retailers add emotion to the resonant stories she tells, and her deep commitment to spotlighting voices who are neglected in the literary world.
"Wishful Thinking’," a prequel novella kickstarting the Illyrian Boy Series is now available to download free from Kobo.
Contact
00447534718965
www.julietamoss.net
Categories