Director E.B. Hughes Set to Direct Atlantic City Film in Fall of 2025
NJ based film production company, EBFilms, has announced production will begin on a new feature film- tentatively titled "A Long Way From Nowhere," in fall of 2025. Written and Directed by E.B. Hughes, and starring Deborah Twiss ("A Cry From Within," Gravity, Taboo: Family Secrets). Currently casting other lead roles, Twiss and Hughes will be co-producing as well.
New York, NY, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New Jersey based film production company, EBFilms has announced that Director, E.B. Hughes (The Long Way Back, Exit 0, Turnabout), is set to direct the feature-film tentatively titled "A Long Way From Nowhere," starring actress Deborah Twiss ("A Gun For Jennifer" (1996), and "A Cry from Within" (2014). This marks the second collaboration between Hughes and Twiss. She recently starred in Hughes' film "Dark Horse," which is set for release later this year. Hughes and Twiss will also serve as producers of the film. Filming will take place in New Jersey and New York area. The production team are currently in talks with other high profile actors for leading roles.
Contact
EBFilms, LLCContact
Eric Hughes
609-287-5242
Eric Hughes
609-287-5242
Categories