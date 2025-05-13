Director E.B. Hughes Set to Direct Atlantic City Film in Fall of 2025

NJ based film production company, EBFilms, has announced production will begin on a new feature film- tentatively titled "A Long Way From Nowhere," in fall of 2025. Written and Directed by E.B. Hughes, and starring Deborah Twiss ("A Cry From Within," Gravity, Taboo: Family Secrets). Currently casting other lead roles, Twiss and Hughes will be co-producing as well.