Fallers Jewellers Launches Dedicated Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway
Fallers Jewellers launches a new Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway on May 17th, offering exclusive prizes, treats, and the full range of Nomination jewellery.
Galway, Ireland, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fallers Jewellers, a family-run business proudly serving Galway since 1879, is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new Nomination Shop-in-Shop at its Williamsgate Street store. The official launch will take place this Saturday, 17 May from 9am until 6 pm.
Nomination is renowned for its Italian-designed, customisable composable bracelets and contemporary jewellery collections. With this dedicated in-store space, customers can now explore the full range of Nomination’s offerings in a setting that reflects the brand’s signature blend of style, sentiment, and self-expression.
To celebrate the launch, Fallers will be hosting an in-store competition where lucky visitors will be in with a chance to win a Nomination bracelet. Plus, shoppers can enjoy sweet treats and other surprises on the day.
“We’re thrilled to enhance our customers’ experience with this new Nomination area,” says Keith Faller. “It’s a natural extension of our commitment to quality, service, and jewellery that tells a personal story.”
Whether you’re marking a special occasion or just treating yourself, their knowledgeable team will be on hand to help you create a piece that’s uniquely yours.
Visit Fallers Jewellers on Saturday, 17 May and be part of this exciting launch.
Discover Nomination’s beautiful range and enter for your chance to win a stylish Composable bracelet and claddagh charm when you spend €50 or more—only at Fallers, in the heart of Galway.
Contact
Fallers JewellersContact
Keith Faller
+353 (0) 91 56 1226
https://www.fallers.ie
https://www.facebook.com/FallersJewellersGalway/
