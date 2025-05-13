Press Releases>Retail>Jewelry>Fallers Jewellers>

Fallers Jewellers Launches Dedicated Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway

Fallers Jewellers launches a new Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway on May 17th, offering exclusive prizes, treats, and the full range of Nomination jewellery.

Galway, Ireland, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fallers Jewellers, a family-run business proudly serving Galway since 1879, is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new Nomination Shop-in-Shop at its Williamsgate Street store. The official launch will take place this Saturday, 17 May from 9am until 6 pm.

Nomination is renowned for its Italian-designed, customisable composable bracelets and contemporary jewellery collections. With this dedicated in-store space, customers can now explore the full range of Nomination’s offerings in a setting that reflects the brand’s signature blend of style, sentiment, and self-expression.

To celebrate the launch, Fallers will be hosting an in-store competition where lucky visitors will be in with a chance to win a Nomination bracelet. Plus, shoppers can enjoy sweet treats and other surprises on the day.

“We’re thrilled to enhance our customers’ experience with this new Nomination area,” says Keith Faller. “It’s a natural extension of our commitment to quality, service, and jewellery that tells a personal story.”

Whether you’re marking a special occasion or just treating yourself, their knowledgeable team will be on hand to help you create a piece that’s uniquely yours.

Visit Fallers Jewellers on Saturday, 17 May and be part of this exciting launch.

Discover Nomination’s beautiful range and enter for your chance to win a stylish Composable bracelet and claddagh charm when you spend €50 or more—only at Fallers, in the heart of Galway.
Fallers Jewellers
Keith Faller
+353 (0) 91 56 1226
https://www.fallers.ie
https://www.facebook.com/FallersJewellersGalway/
