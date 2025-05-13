Arnaud Quercy to Exhibit at the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port – Saturday, May 17, 2025

Join artist Arnaud Quercy on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port (Place Madame de Montesson, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.). He will showcase recent works inspired by synesthesia, color, and musical harmony, blending abstraction and emotion in a unique visual language. Free entry – meet the artists and discover original creations in a vibrant open-air setting.