Arnaud Quercy to Exhibit at the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port – Saturday, May 17, 2025

Paris, France, May 13, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Artist Arnaud Quercy will take part in the 2025 edition of the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port, held on Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Place Madame de Montesson (77240 Seine-Port, France).Bringing together forty artists in a peaceful, open-air setting, this annual event has become a key moment for contemporary art lovers in the Île-de-France region.Arnaud Quercy, a painter and sculptor, will present a curated selection of recent works exploring the intersection of music, perception, and material — a practice deeply rooted in synesthetic experience.Through abstraction, chromatic harmonies, and expressive gestures, his art invites a multi-sensory reading of the world where emotion flows freely between sound, form, and color.“To create is to hear what has not yet been seen.” - Arnaud QuercyVisitors are warmly invited to wander between stands, meet the artists, and discover original works in a welcoming, vibrant atmosphere.Free entry – all audiences welcome.Place Madame de Montesson, Seine-Port (77)Saturday, May 17, 2025 – 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.contact: arnaud.quercy.creations@gmail.com