Arnaud Quercy to Exhibit at the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port – Saturday, May 17, 2025
Join artist Arnaud Quercy on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port (Place Madame de Montesson, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.). He will showcase recent works inspired by synesthesia, color, and musical harmony, blending abstraction and emotion in a unique visual language. Free entry – meet the artists and discover original creations in a vibrant open-air setting.
Paris, France, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Artist Arnaud Quercy will take part in the 2025 edition of the Contemporary Art Market of Seine-Port, held on Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Place Madame de Montesson (77240 Seine-Port, France).
Bringing together forty artists in a peaceful, open-air setting, this annual event has become a key moment for contemporary art lovers in the Île-de-France region.
Arnaud Quercy, a painter and sculptor, will present a curated selection of recent works exploring the intersection of music, perception, and material — a practice deeply rooted in synesthetic experience.
Through abstraction, chromatic harmonies, and expressive gestures, his art invites a multi-sensory reading of the world where emotion flows freely between sound, form, and color.
“To create is to hear what has not yet been seen.” - Arnaud Quercy
Visitors are warmly invited to wander between stands, meet the artists, and discover original works in a welcoming, vibrant atmosphere.
Free entry – all audiences welcome.
Place Madame de Montesson, Seine-Port (77)
Saturday, May 17, 2025 – 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
contact: arnaud.quercy.creations@gmail.com
Bringing together forty artists in a peaceful, open-air setting, this annual event has become a key moment for contemporary art lovers in the Île-de-France region.
Arnaud Quercy, a painter and sculptor, will present a curated selection of recent works exploring the intersection of music, perception, and material — a practice deeply rooted in synesthetic experience.
Through abstraction, chromatic harmonies, and expressive gestures, his art invites a multi-sensory reading of the world where emotion flows freely between sound, form, and color.
“To create is to hear what has not yet been seen.” - Arnaud Quercy
Visitors are warmly invited to wander between stands, meet the artists, and discover original works in a welcoming, vibrant atmosphere.
Free entry – all audiences welcome.
Place Madame de Montesson, Seine-Port (77)
Saturday, May 17, 2025 – 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
contact: arnaud.quercy.creations@gmail.com
Contact
Arnaud Quercy CreationsContact
Arnaud Quercy
+33603911304
arnaud-quercy-creations.com/
Arnaud Quercy
+33603911304
arnaud-quercy-creations.com/
Categories