Rich Miner Now Offers Cross-Chain Mining Protocol to Leverage BTC Mining Pool with Idle ETH
New York, NY, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- When ETH meets BTC mining pool: a revolution of computing power arbitrage.
At 3 a.m., the server of a Wall Street hedge fund is still roaring. The data jumping on the screen reveals an amazing fact: by injecting 28,000 idle ETH into the Bitcoin mining pool, the institution has accumulated $3.12 million in pure BTC income in the past 90 days, with an average daily return rate of 0.83%. This is the effect Rich Miner says is caused by its latest cross-chain mining protocol, a new feature in the cryptocurrency world.
Compliance and risk architecture - long-term stable core logic, stated by the company:
1. Safe custody of funds: no security incidents have occurred for two consecutive years.
2. Legal and compliant: The platform strictly abides by the UK FCA and anti-money laundering regulations, and regularly publishes audit reports to avoid operational risks similar to "Ponzi schemes."
3. Multi-currency hedging strategy: Users can spread their income to stablecoins such as BTC and USDT, or lock in long-term income through the ETH staking function supported by the platform, reducing the impact of price fluctuations of a single currency.
Practical Guide: Four-step strategy from registration to profit maximization:
1. Registration start: Register now to get a $15 bonus (daily sign-in $0.6).
2. Contract selection: Choose the right cloud mining contract based on budget and expected income.
Basic contract: Investment amount: $700, potential total net profit: $700 + $59.29.
Smart contract: Investment amount: $1,000, potential total net profit: $1,000 + $128.
Smart contract: Investment amount: $5,800, potential total net profit: $5,800 + $2,189.5.
Classic Contract: Investment amount: $15,600, potential total net profit: $15,600 + $11,334.96.
For example:
15,600 USD contract, 42 days, daily return rate 1.73%.
The amount of passive income that users can obtain every day after successful purchase = $15,600 × 1.73% = $269.88.
After 42 days, the user's principal and income are: $15,600 + $269.88 × 42 days = $15,600 + $11334.96 = $26934.96 (the platform has launched a series of stable income contracts, which users can check on the Rich Miner official website).
3. Dynamic adjustment: monitor real-time profit distribution through the platform APP, and manually intervene in AI strategies to obtain short-term ETH income.
4. Withdrawal and reinvestment: Daily income can be withdrawn to an ETH wallet or invested in a higher-level contract (such as a lifetime profit sharing plan).
For more details, visit the official website - https://richminer.com - or download the app directly.
