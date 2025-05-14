“Match 3 Racing – Space Runner” is Available on Google Play
gameaki is happy to announce the release of their 3rd game “Match 3 Racing,” a game that combines Match 3 with the fast paced mechanics of a racing game.
Kissamos, Greece, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Match 3 Racing is an original space game that tests the players reflexes, reaction time and precision.
The goal of the game is simple. Reach the end of each level as fast as possible and without crashing. Collect (match) 3 energy particles of the same color to boost a spaceship and outrun opponents.
Match 3 Racing is perfect for a quick play or a long gaming marathon. It combines the energy of a Match 3 game and the intensity of a runner, making it an exciting challenge for both casual players and hardcore arcade gamers.
Match 3 Racing Key Features
- Original gameplay that combines Racing games with Match 3 elements.
- Unique Levels, each with increasing difficulty.
- Fast paced action.
- Progress and improvement. Upgrade the spaceship as the game progress.
Match 3 Racing is available on Google play store here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gameaki.match3racer
A gameplay video is available here: https://youtu.be/m1hRJReXM6U
About the company
gameaki is a Greek computer games studio, located in Kissamos, Crete.
The goal of gameaki is to create fun and original games for all formats.
As the first ever professional gaming studio in the island of Crete, they aim to gather all local game developers and help them create and distribute their games on the global market. For more info about the company visit: gameaki.com
Contact
Athanasios Triantafillou
+30 6948573045
www.gameaki.com
