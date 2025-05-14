Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Writer’s Block," by Kieran Corby
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Writer’s Block," an adventure mystery by Kieran Corby.
Oxford, United Kingdom, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About Writer’s Block:
Max is a struggling author, his once-promising career now stuck in a creative slump.
Desperate for inspiration, he stumbles upon the legend of Dillinger's lost loot— a tale steeped in mystery and danger. With his writing career on the line, Max embarks on a thrilling quest to uncover the hidden treasure, hoping it will spark the novel he’s been searching for.
But as he dives deeper into the past, he discovers more than he bargained for — dark secrets, unexpected allies and a chance at love.
Will Max find the treasure he seeks, or will the hunt lead him down a path he never expected?
Writer’s Block is available in multiple formats worldwide:
282 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880202 / 9781805880301Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.80 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0F76D7GFS
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/WRITEBLOCK
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
