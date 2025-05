Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Writer’s Block," by Kieran Corby

Oxford, United Kingdom, May 14, 2025 --( PR.com )-- About Writer’s Block:Max is a struggling author, his once-promising career now stuck in a creative slump.Desperate for inspiration, he stumbles upon the legend of Dillinger's lost loot— a tale steeped in mystery and danger. With his writing career on the line, Max embarks on a thrilling quest to uncover the hidden treasure, hoping it will spark the novel he’s been searching for.But as he dives deeper into the past, he discovers more than he bargained for — dark secrets, unexpected allies and a chance at love.Will Max find the treasure he seeks, or will the hunt lead him down a path he never expected?Writer’s Block is available in multiple formats worldwide:282 pagesPaperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880202 / 9781805880301Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.80 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0F76D7GFSAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/WRITEBLOCKPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002