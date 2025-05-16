Author Aldean Hale Sr.’s New Book, "The Journey of a Time-Share Master Closer," is Designed to Take Experienced Salespeople to the Next Level
Recent release “The Journey of a Time-Share Master Closer” from Page Publishing author Aldean Hale Sr. is an invaluable resource that is designed to teach principles and psychology on how to close more sales.
Henderson, NV, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aldean Hale Sr., who has been in the time-share business for over thirty-two years, has completed his new book, “The Journey of a Time-Share Master Closer”: an informative guide that encourages readers to apply the provided concepts with conviction, due diligence, and faith in God’s grace
Author Aldean Hale Sr. has held positions as a frontline rep, podium presenter, TO manager (closer), in-house sales, and director of sales. Throughout his career, he has excelled to top gun status by utilizing lessons learned growing up in America as an African American baby boomer, where opportunities had to be created. He rose from the street life in Richmond, California, to become the number one producer in sales from Hawaii to Branson, Missouri. His decision to retire and spend more time with his wife and grandchildren prompted him to pass along knowledge he had acquired over the years about closing deals.
Hale writes, “Growing up in Richmond, California, I was a very shy and reserved boy. A mama’s boy. I was not very good at sports and very awkward around girls. In the fifth grade, I made a decision I would become a great athlete. I would learn how to fight and become a playboy with the girls. I wanted to be cool and hip like my older brother Cat Tail. I required a plan of action. I checked out a book from the library on the fundamentals of boxing. I used a duffel bag my brother Arthur Gene brought home from the army. I stuffed it with heavy quilts my mother had made and constructed a heavy punching bag and hung it up in the garage. Following the instructions in the book and practicing every day, the jabs, left hooks, and overhead rights became second nature to me. By the time I was in the seventh grade, I was a pretty good athlete and superior boxer. I was still shy with girls though.”
Published by Page Publishing, Aldean Hale Sr.’s educational tale offers useful insight into the psychology of sales and provides practical tips for applying strategy to the sales process.
Readers who wish to experience this inspirational work can purchase “The Journey of a Time-Share Master Closer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
