Author Joyce A. Cartwright’s New Book, "The Encrypted Journals: An Archaeology Mystery," Follows Two Sisters Who Embark on an Epic Quest to Fulfill Their Father’s Wishes
Recent release “The Encrypted Journals: An Archaeology Mystery” from Page Publishing author Joyce A. Cartwright is a thrilling novel that follows Julia and Jennifer, twin sisters who are vastly different, as they set out to visit ancient archaeological sites to save valuable artifacts and honor their father’s last wishes, setting them on a globetrotting adventure that will forever change them.
San Diego, CA, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joyce A. Cartwright, who has spent her career as an accountant and currently resides in San Diego with her beloved dog, Bella, has completed her new book, “The Encrypted Journals: An Archaeology Mystery”: a gripping tale of adventure and the bonds of sisterhood that follows twin sisters Julia and Jennifer as they travel around the world to various ancient archaeological sites on their quest to honor their father’s legacy and save valuable artifacts.
“In the summer of 1985, long estranged, thirty-something twin sisters who are very different from each other set off on a quest to honor their father’s last wishes,” writes Cartwright. “Julia Alexander is a teacher of ancient history, and Jennifer Trent is a travel writer for a magazine. Their eccentric father, who is a famed professor of archaeology and anthropology, dies and leaves encrypted clues in his excavation site journals they must solve that lead to ancient ruins in England, Italy, and Egypt to find and save hidden valuable artifacts.
“‘The Encrypted Journals’ is about the twin sisters’ travels to ancient archaeological sites and the challenging, mysterious, sometimes dangerous, funny, and heartwarming experiences they are compelled to share. In the end, will they fulfill their father’s last wishes, save his legacy, and maybe discover something worth much more?”
Published by Page Publishing, Joyce A. Cartwright’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s lifelong interest in archaeology and anthropology, as well as her many vacations she has taken to ancient sites around the world, such as Stonehenge, the Colosseum, Chichén Itzá, and of course, the Pyramids in Egypt. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “The Encrypted Journals: An Archaeology Mystery” is sure to captivate readers with its blend of thrilling action and character-driven moments, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Encrypted Journals: An Archaeology Mystery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
