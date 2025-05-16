Author Joyce A. Cartwright’s New Book, "The Encrypted Journals: An Archaeology Mystery," Follows Two Sisters Who Embark on an Epic Quest to Fulfill Their Father’s Wishes

Recent release “The Encrypted Journals: An Archaeology Mystery” from Page Publishing author Joyce A. Cartwright is a thrilling novel that follows Julia and Jennifer, twin sisters who are vastly different, as they set out to visit ancient archaeological sites to save valuable artifacts and honor their father’s last wishes, setting them on a globetrotting adventure that will forever change them.