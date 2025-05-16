Author Patty Hamill’s New Book, "Skylite and Gertie: The Case of the Stolen Honey," Follows a Group of Heroic Insects Who Team Up to Take Down a Dangerous Honey Thief
Recent release “Skylite and Gertie: The Case of the Stolen Honey” from Page Publishing author Patty Hamill is an imaginative tale that takes readers on a thrilling adventure following Skylite the lightning bug and Gertie the honeybee as they pair up in order to find the culprit behind Gertie’s missing honey.
New York, NY, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patty Hamill has completed her new book, “Skylite and Gertie: The Case of the Stolen Honey”: a gripping and heartfelt tale inspired by the author’s love of insects that follows friends Skylite and Gertie as they work to solve who could have possibly stolen the honey from the honeybees.
“I started to write children’s books a very long time ago. ‘Skylite’s Adventures’ is the book that got me started to write more,” writes Hamill. “I use insects for my characters. I know they are bugs, but we need these bugs for our planet to survive. Each insect has its purpose. Let’s take the honeybee for them to pollinate the flowers so we can grow our produce. They make honey. Honey has a lot of benefits. For my lightning bug—every summer, I would wait until it got dark, and all you could see was these tiny lights all over. I used to go out and catch them and then let them go. But not, I am lucky if I see any because of the chemicals that are being used for a greener lawn.
“So now when I go outside, I see there are not that many. This is how I wrote Skylite—he is my lightning bug, my hero.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patty Hamill’s enthralling tale is the third entry in the author’s series about Skylite’s adventures and is sure to captivate readers of all ages with its engaging characters, vibrant illustrations, and timeless message of friendship and teamwork. As young readers follow Skylite and Gertie on their daring adventure, they will be inspired to explore the wonders of nature and cherish the remarkable insects of the world.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Skylite and Gertie: The Case of the Stolen Honey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
