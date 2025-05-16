Author Chukudi Izeogu’s New Book, "Resolved to Become," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey of Triumph Over Adversity to Fulfill God’s Plans for Him
Recent release “Resolved to Become” from Page Publishing author Chukudi Izeogu is a poignant autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s journey and the trials and triumphs he faced along the way to find his place in the world. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Izeogu reveals how he beat the odds to become what God had always designed for his future.
Huntsville, AL, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chukudi Izeogu, who holds a BSc degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and obtained his MS and PhD from University of Southern California (USC) and University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), respectively, has completed his new book, “Resolved to Become”: a riveting memoir that serves as testament to the power of faith and determination as it follows the author’s journey from his upbringing in rural Nigeria to achieving professional and academic success.
Author Chukudi Izeogu is professor emeritus of urban and regional planning in Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Alabama, USA, with over forty-five years of experience in academics and planning practice. He served as coordinator of AAMU’s interdisciplinary graduate programs in planning and international economic development and later chair (1998–2012) of AAMU planning programs. Previously, he was chair of Geography Department, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria (1982–1990). He was a foundation member of Nigerian Environmental Study Action Team (NEST) (1987–1994) and board member of Institute for the Environment (Port Harcourt, Nigeria). Also, he was executive secretary of Port Harcourt Metropolitan Planning Authority and town planning officer of Rivers State Ministry of Land and Survey.
In “Resolved to Become,” author Chukudi Izeogu invites readers to follow along on his life journey, beginning with his birth and upbringing in a rural community in Southeastern Nigeria during World War II. With a clear perception of his personal identity, upbringing in a Seventh-Day Adventist Christian home, self-discipline, hard work, and determination, he resolved to actualize his life dreams in his native country, Nigeria, and in the United States of America. Through many challenges, obstacles, and disappointments—including growing up in a typical rural and underprivileged community with limited choices and opportunities for Western education, interruption of university program for three years by war, illness, and irreparable loss of loved ones that he experienced in life—God alone brought consolation, blessings, and strength to go through the crucibles and unpleasant situations faced. Thus, the obstacles could only delay but not deter him from becoming what God ordained, a professional and emeritus professor outside his country of birth.
“‘Resolved to Become’ highlights my life as someone born and raised in a rural community in Southeastern Nigeria but became who he is in life by divine providence as one created in the image of God and endowed with God-given abilities,” writes Izeogu. “By a clear perception of personal identity, upbringing, determination, hard work, and self-discipline, I resolved to actualize my life dreams in his life journey both in his native country, Nigeria, and in the United States of America.
“The book portrays my life as that of a person who early in life had a clear understanding of his identity (who he is and could become) and resisted the pressures within his sociocultural community and environment and fellow youth, including friends, to derail his plans as a child of God endowed with potentialities and settle for mediocrity. The obstacles experienced in life could only delay but not deter becoming what God ordained.”
Published by Page Publishing, Chukudi Izeogu’s enthralling tale is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, as well as a stirring look at the incredible life one can achieve when they fully place their trust and faith in God’s plan for them as the author did. Expertly paced and emotionally honest, “Resolved to Become” provides many object lessons that will help readers succeed, regardless of the obstacles they may face, through trusting in God and learning to depend on His word.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Resolved to Become" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
