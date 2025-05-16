Author Chukudi Izeogu’s New Book, "Resolved to Become," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey of Triumph Over Adversity to Fulfill God’s Plans for Him

Recent release “Resolved to Become” from Page Publishing author Chukudi Izeogu is a poignant autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s journey and the trials and triumphs he faced along the way to find his place in the world. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Izeogu reveals how he beat the odds to become what God had always designed for his future.