Author Mike Baker, MA, MS’s New Book, “That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Chronicles of an Appalachian Coroner,” Invites Readers to Discover Exactly What a Coroner’s Job is Like
Recent release “That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Chronicles of an Appalachian Coroner” from Covenant Books author Mike Baker, MA, MS is a fascinating collection of true stories from behind the scenes of a coroner’s office, taking readers on an intimate journey through the author’s nearly thirty years working as a coroner to see what the job is actually like.
Indiana, PA, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mike Baker, MA, MS, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a lifelong resident of Indiana County, Pennsylvania, has completed his new book, “That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Chronicles of an Appalachian Coroner”: a stirring series of true stories and experiences from the author’s thirty-year career as a coroner.
Author Mike Baker holds a Master of Arts degree in employment and labor relations from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as well as a Master of Forensic Science degree from National University. He worked for many years as a paramedic division supervisor for Citizens’ Ambulance Service, mainly in Blairsville, PA, before becoming a helicopter flight paramedic with STAT MedEvac in Pittsburgh while also serving as the chief deputy coroner of Indiana County. He was elected county coroner in 2005 after serving for twenty-two years as chief deputy and became Indiana County commissioner before finally leaving county service in 2019. Just before retiring altogether in 2022, Mike returned to his hometown of Blairsville, where he served as borough manager and executive director of the local municipal authority.
“If you’ve ever wondered exactly what role the coroner plays in the investigation of sudden and unexpected deaths, ‘That’s Gonna Leave a Mark’ will take you behind the scenes and give you significant insight into the day-to-day operations of the job,” writes Baker. “While one might believe that the job of the coroner is limited only to determining the cause and manner of death, there is a great deal more that happens completely out of the sight of the public. The coroner is responsible for making positive identification of the deceased, for autopsies and toxicology testing, for transportation of the body, for obtaining and reviewing medical records from physicians’ offices and medical centers, for safeguarding evidence and personal property, for cooperating with police and other investigators, and for making notification of the family when a death occurs.
“‘That’s Gonna Leave a Mark’ is presented in layman’s language to describe just a few of the thousands of experiences [I] had over [my] thirty-year career in the coroner’s office. All of the cases presented are real, and the facts are drawn directly from the records made and kept by [me]. It takes the reader directly to the scene of homicides, motor vehicle accidents, plane crashes, fires, drownings, and every other form of mayhem and turmoil imaginable. It invites you into the autopsy suite, where the cause and manner of death are definitively determined, and into the homes of grieving families struggling to come to terms with unforeseen tragedy and unexpected loss.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mike Baker, MA, MS’s new book will captivate readers as they journey alongside the author to witness exactly what his career has been like, exploring the highs and lows of such an interesting profession. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “That’s Gonna Leave a Mark” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact and encouraging both an appreciation for life and for those working in post-life positions.
Readers can purchase “That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Chronicles of an Appalachian Coroner” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
