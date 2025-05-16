Author David Atkins’s New Book, "Across the Continent 1832-1865," is a Fascinating Memoir of the Author’s Great-Great-Grandfather, Charles Nelson Teeter
Recent release “Across the Continent 1832-1865: (Autobiography of Charles Nelson Teeter 1832-1903)” from Covenant Books author David Atkins is a compelling true account that follows the adventures of the author’s great-great-grandfather across the American continent, and the incredible trials and triumphs he experienced along the way during the mid 19th century.
Laguna Woods, CA, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Atkins has completed his new book, “Across the Continent 1832-1865: (Autobiography of Charles Nelson Teeter 1832-1903)”: a captivating memoir that centers around the author’s great-great-grandfather as he sets off for a whirlwind adventure across America, facing struggles and triumphs as he embraces a life of freedom guided by nothing but his own truths.
“Follow Charles Nelson Teeter in this inspiring true narrative during the mid-1800s as he ventures from the established world of New York and tackles the undeveloped territory of Wisconsin and beyond,” writes Atkins.
“Through adventures, hardships, and victories, his actual journal reveals in detail the geography and inhabitants of unchartered territories while uncovering a young man’s free and creative spirit. Unburdened by tradition or prejudice, C. N. Teeter is guided by his own truth and willingly accepts the challenges of life.
“Harrowing adventures on the Mississippi River, brushes with death in the plains and mountains of the Far West, and travels to San Francisco are all part of his journey as he succumbs to the desire to find gold in Colorado and Idaho. It is not simply a narrative of survival, but a testament to the spirit of a man who boldly faces dangers. It is an invitation to the reader to live with this same freedom in a challenging world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Atkins’s new book is sure to transport readers as they follow along on Charles Nelson Teeter’s epic journey of a life well lived. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Across the Continent 1832-1865” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Across the Continent 1832-1865: (Autobiography of Charles Nelson Teeter 1832-1903)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
