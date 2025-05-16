Author David Atkins’s New Book, "Across the Continent 1832-1865," is a Fascinating Memoir of the Author’s Great-Great-Grandfather, Charles Nelson Teeter

Recent release “Across the Continent 1832-1865: (Autobiography of Charles Nelson Teeter 1832-1903)” from Covenant Books author David Atkins is a compelling true account that follows the adventures of the author’s great-great-grandfather across the American continent, and the incredible trials and triumphs he experienced along the way during the mid 19th century.