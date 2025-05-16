Author Muhammed Touray’s New Book, "The Role of the Economic Community of West African States in Counterinsurgency and Conflict Resolution," is Released
Recent release “The Role of the Economic Community of West African States in Counterinsurgency and Conflict Resolution” from Newman Springs Publishing author Muhammed Touray is a compelling examination of West Africa’s regional efforts in stabilizing war-torn nations, focusing on the ECOWAS’s role in such efforts.
Bronx, NY, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Muhammed Touray has completed his new book, “The Role of the Economic Community of West African States in Counterinsurgency and Conflict Resolution”: a fascinating and thought-provoking look at the efforts made in West Africa to maintain peace in unstable regions, with a focus placed on the Economic Community of West African States’s own efforts in the process.
“From 1991 to 2002, the Sierra Leone government and the Revolutionary United Front waged war against each other, subjecting Sierra Leone to a civil war. This war devastated the nation and resulted in many human casualties,” writes Touray. “Although many researchers have investigated the role of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in counterinsurgency and conflict resolutions, few studies have been conducted on the specific role of strategic processing tools used by ECOWAS during the Sierra Leone war to sustain a durable peace resolution in the country. Using Galula’s conceptualization of counterinsurgency and conflict resolution work of 1964 as a guide, for the purpose of this qualitative study, likewise, I used an explanatory case study to determine the elements that made the strategic processing tools effective during the civil war. Data was collected through interviews with some Sierra Leoneans that experienced the conflict, academic sources, publicly available documents, and authentic mass media reports related to the Sierra Leone civil war.
“Nonetheless, the phenomenon or pretext of conflict is intricate. Therefore, it is both paradoxical and essential to examine conflicts through the lens of misconceptions and false beliefs that can result in dispute, propaganda, violence, insurgency, or war. Consequently, all parties involved in the conflict must engage in counterinsurgency and conflict resolution initiatives to establish common understanding and reach agreeable solutions for sustainable peace, both locally and globally.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Muhammed Touray’s eye-opening series is a vital tool for scholars, policymakers, and those interested in African geopolitics, conflict resolution, and regional diplomacy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Role of the Economic Community of West African States in Counterinsurgency and Conflict Resolution” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“From 1991 to 2002, the Sierra Leone government and the Revolutionary United Front waged war against each other, subjecting Sierra Leone to a civil war. This war devastated the nation and resulted in many human casualties,” writes Touray. “Although many researchers have investigated the role of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in counterinsurgency and conflict resolutions, few studies have been conducted on the specific role of strategic processing tools used by ECOWAS during the Sierra Leone war to sustain a durable peace resolution in the country. Using Galula’s conceptualization of counterinsurgency and conflict resolution work of 1964 as a guide, for the purpose of this qualitative study, likewise, I used an explanatory case study to determine the elements that made the strategic processing tools effective during the civil war. Data was collected through interviews with some Sierra Leoneans that experienced the conflict, academic sources, publicly available documents, and authentic mass media reports related to the Sierra Leone civil war.
“Nonetheless, the phenomenon or pretext of conflict is intricate. Therefore, it is both paradoxical and essential to examine conflicts through the lens of misconceptions and false beliefs that can result in dispute, propaganda, violence, insurgency, or war. Consequently, all parties involved in the conflict must engage in counterinsurgency and conflict resolution initiatives to establish common understanding and reach agreeable solutions for sustainable peace, both locally and globally.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Muhammed Touray’s eye-opening series is a vital tool for scholars, policymakers, and those interested in African geopolitics, conflict resolution, and regional diplomacy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Role of the Economic Community of West African States in Counterinsurgency and Conflict Resolution” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories